PM Modi's Mega-recruitment Move Lauded By BJP Ministers: 'Historic & Commendable'

After Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced that PM Modi had ordered human resources of ministries and departments to commence recruitments in mission mode to fill around 1 million positions in the coming 18 months, several Union Ministers, as well as BJP leaders have come forward and lauded the initiative.

Through this, the Centre will recruit 10 lakh people in different departments and ministries in the next 1.5 years. Prior to the announcement, the PM inspected the status of human resources in various departments and ministries of the government to formulate the landmark initiative.

Will bring new hope and confidence among youth: Amit Shah

Taking to his Twitter, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote, "The basis of new India is its youth power, to empower which, Modi ji is working continuously. Modi Ji's directive to recruit 10 lakhs in a mission mode in all government departments and ministries in 1.5 years will bring new hope and confidence among the youth. Thank you Narendra Modi Ji for this."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar welcomed PM Modi's move and stated that greater human resources will enable the ministry to render more effective public service by Team MEA including in passports and visas.

Welcome PM @narendramodi’s instructions for Government recruitment in mission mode.



Greater human resources will enable us to render more effective public service by #TeamMEA including in passports and visas. https://t.co/bnbH1TW0wu — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 14, 2022

Reacting to PM Modi's mega-recruitment move, the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that all vacant teaching and non-teaching posts in HEIs, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and other departments will be filled up at the earliest. "Taking forward PM Narendra Modi Ji’s decision to recruit 10 lakh people in all govt. departments and ministries in mission mode, Education Minister of India and MSDE Skill India is committed to fill-up all vacancies in their respective departments in the next 1.5 years," the minister stated in his tweet.

Accountability, people-centric governance and meeting targets before deadline is a hallmark of PM @narendramodi’s govt.



All vacant teaching & non-teaching posts in HEIs, Kendriya Vidyalayas , Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and other departments will be filled-up at the earliest. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) June 14, 2022

Will enhance productivity in government administration: Nitin Gadkari

Stating that good governance for citizens' welfare is the hallmark of the Modi regime, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari called the move by PM Modi a 'historic decision' and said, "It will not only boost the manpower in Govt related services delivery but also inject efficiency & enhance productivity in Government Administration."

#GoodGovernance for citizens welfare is the hallmark of Modi Government.



After reviewing the status of Human Resources in all Departments & Ministries, Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji took the historic decision to recruit 10 lakh people on mission mode in the next 1.5 years. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) June 14, 2022

PM Modi made governance more people-centric: Anurag Thakur

Sports Union Minister Anurag Thakur also lauded PM Modi's announcement of creating 1 million central government jobs and noted that over the years, PM Modi has made the government more accountable and governance more people-centric, ensuring last-mile delivery. "Enhancing the strength of the Govt to meet the targets and opportunities towards the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is another major step," Anurag Thakur tweeted.

PM @narendramodi ji has over the years made government more accountable and governance more people centric, ensuring last mile delivery.



Enhancing the strength of the Govt to meet the targets and opportunities towards the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is another major step. https://t.co/yK9NUYMMOa — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) June 14, 2022

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami too lauded PM's decision to recruit 1 million citizens, calling it 'commendable.' "Shri Narendra Modi Ji has given instructions for 10 lakh recruitments in the next one and a half years. Hearty thanks and gratitude to Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji for this commendable decision," CM Dhami tweeted.

Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Tuesday informed that the Centre will recruit 10 lakh people in different departments and ministries in the next 1.5 years. Announcing a major boost to the employment drive in the country, PMO informed that PM Narendra Modi reviewed the status of human resources in all departments and ministries of the government. He has ordered the departments and ministries to begin recruitment in mission mode to fill around 1 million posts in the next 18 months.