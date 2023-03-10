PMC Recruitment 2023: Pune Municipal Corporation Invites Applications For 320 Vacancies

The Municipal Commissioner, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pune has invited online applications from the candidates eligible for various posts (Class I/II/III) and the application forms have been released on March 8.

Applications are opened for the post of Radiologist/Sonologist, Resident Medical Officer, Deputy Director, Veterinary Officer, Senior Sanitary Inspector/Sanitary Inspector/ Departmental Sanitary Inspector, Junior Engineer (Electricity), Vehicle Inspector, Compounder/Drug Manufacturer, Livestock Supervisor, and Fireman).

The advertisement was uploaded on the official website of PMC on March 6, 2023, and the candidates could directly visit the portal by clicking on this link.

As per the notification of PMC recruitment 2023, about 320 vacancies include (Class I: 08 Nos., II: 23 Nos. and III: 289 Nos.) under Multiple Pay Scales S-23/20/18/15/14/13/10/08/06.

The willing candidates can apply and complete the Online Application Process latest by 28th March 2023 (28.03.2023).

Posts and vacancies along with pay scale

As per the PMC recruitment advertisement, there are 320 openings and the details are mentioned below along with the pay scale.

01) Radiologist/Sonologist: S-23 (Rs.67700-208700)

02) Medical Officer/Resident Medical Officer: S-20 (Rs.56100-177500)

03) Deputy Director (Zoological Museum)/Deputy Park Superintendent: S-18 (Rs.49100-155800)

04) Veterinary Officer: S-15 (Rs.41800-132300)

05) Senior Sanitary Inspector/Departmental Sanitary Inspector: S-15 (Rs.41800-132300)

06) Junior Engineer (Electricity): S-14 (Rs.38600-122800)

07) Sanitary Inspector S-13 (Rs.35400-112400)

08) Vehicle inspector: S-13 (Rs.35400-112400)

09) Compounder/Drug Manufacturer: S-10 (Rs.29200-92300)

10) Livestock Supervisor: S-08 (Rs.25500-81100)

11) Fireman (Firefighter): S-06 (Rs.19900-63200)

Age limit for the candidates

The age limit as per the PMC Recruitment 2023 Notification

1) Un-Reserved Category: Minimum 18 Years and Maximum 38 Years

2) Reserved Community: 43 Years/45 Years/55 Years

Eligibility for the posts

The candidates need to have three to five years of experience with the educational/professional qualifications explained below:

Post 01: MD/MBBS, DMRD, and DMRD from any Accredited University/Institute

Post 02: MBBS from any Accredited University/Institute

Post 03: Master of Veterinary Science from any Accredited University/Institute

Post 04: Bachelor of Veterinary Science from any Accredited University/Institute

Post 05: Bachelor’s Degree/Graduation and Sanitary Inspector Degree from any Accredited University/Institute

Post 06: Passed Secondary School Examination (10th) and Sanitary Inspector Degree from any Accredited University/Institute

Post 07: Bachelor of Engineering (Electricals) from any Accredited University/Institute

Post 08: Vehicle Inspector from any Accredited University/Institute

i) Passed Secondary School Examination (10th) Equivalent from any Duly Recognized Board or Education/Inter-College/Pre-University

ii) Passed ITI (Industrial Training Institute) and NCVT (National Council for Vocational Training) Motor Mechanic Or Diploma in Automobile Engineering (DAE)/Diploma in Mechanical Engineering (DME) Course

iii) RTO Heavy Vehicle License

iv) Knowledge of Motor Vehicle Act

Post 09: i) Passed Senior Secondary School Examination (12th) with Science from any Duly Recognized Board or Education/Inter-College/Pre-University

ii) Drug Manufacturing D. Pharm

iii) Preference to D. Pharm Holder

Post 10: i) Passed Secondary School Examination (10th) Or Equivalent from any Duly Recognized Board or Education/Inter-College/Pre-University

ii) Passed Animal Husbandry and Dairy Management Course

Post 11: i) Must have passed Secondary School Examination (10th) from any Duly Recognized Board or Education/Inter-

College/Pre-University

ii) State Firefighting Training Center/Maharashtra Firefighting Services Academy

iii) Must have passed Maharashtra State Certificate in Information Technology (MS CIT)

iv) Knowledge of Marathi Dialect

Post 11: Physical Standards Measurement

Male Gender:

i) Height: 165 Cm

ii) Chest: 81 Cm (Unexpanded) and 86 Cm (Expanded)

Female Gender:

i) Height: 162 Cm

ii) Weight: 50 Kg

Selection Process under PMC Recruitment 2023:

Selection for various Posts consists of an Objective Type Written Test and Skill Test, Professional Test (Physical Test) yielding

Merit explained hereunder:

1st to 7th Posts:

100 Objective-Type Multiple-Choice Questions= 200 Marks

Objective-Type Written Test: 100 (60+40) Multiple Choice Questions and 200 (100×02) Marks

8th Post:

a) 90 Objective-Type Multiple-Choice Questions = 180 Marks

b) 10 Objective-Type Multiple-Choice Questions = 20 Marks

i) Objective-Type Written Test: 90 (60+30) Multiple Choice Questions and 180 (90×02) Marks

ii) Post related Knowledge Skill Test: 10 Objective-Type Multiple-Choice Questions= 20 Marks

9th – 10th Posts:

100 Objective-Type Multiple-Choice Questions= 200 Marks

Objective-Type Written Test: 100 (60+40) Multiple Choice Questions and 200 (100×02) Marks

11th Post:

a) 60 Objective-Type Multiple-Choice Questions= 120 Marks Plus b) Physical Efficiency Test: 80 Marks

Objective-Type Written Test: 60 (40+20) Multiple Choice Questions and 120 (60×02) Marks

Professional Test/Physical Test: 80 Marks

Examination fees for PMC recruitment 2023

According to the notification, interested candidates have to pay an online fee through the Payment Gateway

(RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro):

i) Open Merit: Rs. 1000 (Rupees One Thousand) only.

ii) Reserved Communities: 900 (Rupees Nine Hundred) only

How to Apply?

All the eligible candidates who are willing to appear for the exam can apply online with the scanned documents, particulars, and examination fee remittance.