PMC Recruitment: Application Begins For 448 Clerk, JE & Typist Posts, Here's Notification

PMC Recruitment 2022: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is seeking candidates for various Class 2 and Class 3 posts under the General Administration Department, such as Assistant Legal Officer, Clerk Typist, Junior Engineer (JE), and Assistant Encroachment Inspector. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by filling up the online application form that is available on the official website at pmc.gov.in. As per the official information, the PMC Online Application process is underway and candidates can apply till August 10, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 448 posts will be filled in the department.

PMC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Commencement of PMC Online Registration - July 20, 2022

Last of PMC Online Registration - August 10, 2022

Last date for printing the application - August 25, 2022

Online Fee Payment - July 20 to August 10, 2022

PMC Vacancy Details:

Assistant Legal Officer - 04 Posts

Clerk Typist - 200 Posts

Junior Engineer (Civil)- 135 Posts

Junior Engineer (Mechanical)- 05 Posts

Junior Engineer (Traffic Planning)- 04 Posts

Assistant Encroachment Inspector - 100 Posts

PMC Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply, the candidates are required to visit the official website of PMC (pmc.gov.in).

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads "Recruitments" and click on the 'Online Application Link' given against 'Pune Municipal Corporation is conducting a recruitment drive to fill up the various vacant posts in the cadre of Class 2 and Class 3 through direct service.'

Step 3: Candidates are then required to fill out an application form.

Step 4: Then, submit the application form.

Step 5: Take a printout of the application for future use.

NOTE: Candidates must regularly visit the official website of PMC for fresh updates and more details.

Here's direct link to apply for the PMC Recruitment 2022 - CLICK HERE

Here's direct link to check PMC Recruitment Notification - CLICK HERE

