PNB Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Open - Check Salary, Eligibility & How To Apply

PNB Recruitment 2022: Punjab National Bank (PNB) is recruiting candidates for peon posts for various zones, including the Purba Bardhaman district in West Bengal and Champaran in Bihar. Interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting - pnbindia.in. PNB has released the recruitment notification on the official website of the bank - pnbindia.in. Candidates must note that March 28, 2022, is the last date for the Purba Bardhaman district, and for Champaran, March 21, 2022, is the last date and after that, no application will be accepted.

Candidates aged between 18 and 24, with a maximum age of 24, are eligible to apply for the posts. It must be noted that candidates willing to apply for PNB Peon Recruitment 2022 must have a 12th pass degree from a recognized Board. As per the official information, candidates must have basic writing and reading comprehension skills in the English language. Only 12th-grade candidates are eligible to apply. Graduates cannot apply for this recruitment.

PNB Recruitment Official Notice

PNB Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Selected candidates will be hired on salaries ranging from Rs 14,500 to Rs 28,145.

Punjab National Bank Recruitment 2022: Here's how you can apply