PNB Recruitment: Here's How To Apply For Chief Risk Officer & Other Posts By Jan 10

Punjab National Bank is inviting applications from candidates for Chief Risk Officer and other posts. All the candidates who are interested in the above-mentioned posts can check the eligibility, age limit, and either detail here. They will have to apply for the posts through the official website of PNB on pnbindia.in. Interested candidates must make sure to apply by January 10 as applications submitted post-deadline will not be considered in any case. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 6 candidates will be selected. Here is the direct link to the official notification.

PNB Recruitment 2022 notification reads, "No application shall be entertained beyond the stipulated date. Incomplete applications will be rejected."

Check vacancy details here

Chief Risk Officer: 1 Post

Chief Compliance Officer: 1 Post

Chief Financial Officer: 1 Post

Chief Technical Officer: 1 Post

Chief Information Security Officer: 1 Post

Chief Digital Officer: 1 Post

Selection Process

Registered candidates will have to go through preliminary screening. They will be shortlisted on the basis of the eligibility criteria, candidate's Qualifications, suitability/ experience, etc. The official notification also reads that the candidature, after preliminary screening and without verification of documents, will be provisional for all positions. It will be subject to verification of all details/ documents with the originals when a candidate reports for a Personal Interview.

Here's how to apply

The application form is available on the website

Carefully read the guidelines mentioned on it, take its printout

Fill the form, attach the document and send the same

Candidates will have to send the filled up application form to General Manager-HRMD, Punjab National Bank, Human Resource Division, 1st Floor, West Wing, Corporate Officer, Sector-10, Dwarka, New Delhi- 110075.

Official notification reads, "Mere submission of application against the advertisement and apparently fulfilling the criteria as prescribed in the advertisement would not confer on him/her any right to be called for interview. Only shortlisted candidates will be called for interview."

Age limit

The minimum age to apply is 45 years

The upper age limit is 55 years

Terms and conditions

Candidates will be selected on a fixed contractual term of three years, extendable by one year at a time, subject to a maximum term of five years. CTC offered will be at market-linked compensation. Compensation shall not be a limiting factor for the right candidate and will be on a case to case basis.

