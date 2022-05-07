PNB SO Recruitment 2022: Deadline To Apply For 145 Vacancies Ends On May 7

PNB Recruitment 2022: Punjab National Bank is scheduled to deactivate the link for the post of Specialist Officers (SO) on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Interested candidates who have not applied yet should make sure to apply before the deadline ends. Out of the 145 vacancies, 40 vacancies are for Manager (Risk), 100 for Manager Credit, and 5 for Senior Manager. Registered eligible candidates will have to sit for an online exam which is scheduled to be held on June 12, 2022. The exam is scheduled to be conducted at various centres across the country. Salary, important details and other recruitment details can be checked here.

PNB India recruitment: Check important dates here

Starting date of the PNB SO application was April 22, 2022

The last date to submit the PNB SO application is May 7, 2022

PNB SO exam will be conducted on June 12, 2022

SBI SO Recruitment 2022: Follow these steps to apply

Step 1: In the first step, candidates should go to the PNB official website at www.pnbindia.in

Step 2: Om the homepage, visit the 'careers' section

Step 3: In the next step, candidates should click on “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION” to register the application by entering basic information in the online application form. After that, a provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Candidates should log in using their registration number and password

Step 5: Enter the required details and click on ‘SAVE AND NEXT’ to verify the details in the online application form and modify the same if required

Step 6: In the next step upload the required documents and click on submit

PNB SO Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria Here

Manager (Credit) in MMGS-II - The candidate should be CA/CWA/CFA or Graduate in any discipline with minimum of 60% marks in aggregate with Full-time MBA in Finance or PGDM in Finance or equivalent Post Graduation Degree with a specialization in Finance (Minimum 2 Years course with Minimum 60% marks in aggregate).

Manager (Risk Management) in MMGS-II - CA/CWA/CFA or Graduate in any discipline with minimum of 60% marks in aggregate with Full time MBA in Finance or PGDM in Finance or equivalent Post Graduation degree with a specialization in Finance /Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Financial Services (PGDBF) by NIBM Pune/Masters in Financial Management (MFM)/ Masters in Finance and Control (MFC)/Masters in Mathematics/ Statistics/ Economics with Minimum 60% marks in aggregate/Certification in Financial Risk Management from Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP) (USA)/Professional Risk Management Certification from PRMIA Institute.

Senior Manager (Treasury) in MMGS-III - CA/CWA/CFA or Graduation Degree in any discipline with Minimum 60% marks in aggregate and Full time MBA in Finance or PGDM in Finance or equivalent Post Graduation degree with specialization in Finance.

