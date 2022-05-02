PPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 119 Asst District Attorney Posts; Check Details

Quick links:
PPSC Recruitment 2022: In an important notification released by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), it has been informed that the commission is recruiting candidates for the position of Assistant District Attorney in the Department of Home Affairs and Justice, Govt. of Punjab. As per the official information, candidates holding a Bachelor of Law can apply for the aforesaid posts. Candidates must be aware that May 20 is the last date to apply. However, the application fee for the same will be remitted till May 30, 2022. Selection of the candidates will be done based on a written test. The Punjab Public Service Commission will release the date for the exam in some time. The written examination will have 120 questions worth 480 marks.
