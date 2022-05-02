PPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 119 Asst District Attorney Posts; Check Details

PPSC Recruitment 2022: In an important notification released by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), it has been informed that the commission is recruiting candidates for the position of Assistant District Attorney in the Department of Home Affairs and Justice, Govt. of Punjab. As per the official information, candidates holding a Bachelor of Law can apply for the aforesaid posts. Candidates must be aware that May 20 is the last date to apply. However, the application fee for the same will be remitted till May 30, 2022. Selection of the candidates will be done based on a written test. The Punjab Public Service Commission will release the date for the exam in some time. The written examination will have 120 questions worth 480 marks.

Punjab PSC Recruitment: Important Dates

Last date for submission of application: 20 May 2022

Last date for submission of application fee: 30 May 2022

PPSC Vacancy Details

Assistant District Attorney - 119

PPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Application fees for Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes of all States and Backward Classes of Punjab State are Rs 750/-

Ex-Serviceman of Punjab state is Rs 500/-

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Persons with Disabilities (PWD) and Lineal Descendants of Ex-Serviceman (LDESM) Punjab need to pay Rs 500 as the application fees

For all Other Categories i.e., General, Sports Persons of Punjab, and Wards of Freedom Fighters, Punjab the application fee is Rs 1500/-

Punjab Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for Assistant District Attorney Posts

Step 1: To apply, candidates, need to visit the official website of the Commission at http://ppsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the advertisement section.

Step 3: Then, click on the notification that reads "Advertisement No:20222: RECRUITMENT TO 119 POSTS OF ASSISTANT DISTRICT ATTORNEY (GROUP-B) IN THE DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS AND JUSTICE, GOVT. OF PUNJAB."

Step 4: Then, click on "Apply Online."

Step 5: Candidates then need to fill up the application form and enter details such as DOB, category for the post, qualification, experience, photo, signature, category, etc.

Step 6: After filling out the application form, it is advised that candidates take a printout of the form.

