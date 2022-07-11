Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela 2022 Begins Today, Know How To Register

National Apprentice Mela: The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has started the Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela today, July 11, 2022. This initiative is a part of the Prime Minister's Skill India Mission, which is being held with the aim of "boosting career opportunities and practical training." As per the official notice, the one-day event is being held at 200 locations across the country. More than 1,000 companies across 36 sectors and 500 trades will participate in the event.

Pradhan mantri National apprentice Mela: All you need to know

A total of 36 sectors, over 1000 companies, and 500 distinct sorts of trades have been featured in the Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela. More than 1,19,000 candidates have taken part in the Apprenticeship Mela and over 67,000 apprenticeship offers have been made on the platform. Only those candidates who have a 5th–12th grade pass certificate, a skill training certificate, an ITI Diploma, or a graduate degree are eligible to participate.

After the completion of mela, candidates will also earn National Council for Vocational Education and Training-recognized certifications, improving their employability after the training. The purpose of this program is to encourage companies to hire more apprentices while also assisting employers in discovering and developing their potential through training and practical skillsets.

The apprenticeship mela is being held wherein selected individuals will receive a monthly stipend in accordance with government criteria for gaining new skills, giving them the opportunity to earn while they learn.

