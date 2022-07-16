PSPCL Recruitment 2022 Notification For 1690 Assistant Lineman Out

PSPCL Recruitment 2022: In an important notice released by the Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd. (PSPCL), it has informed that the organization is seeking candidates for Assistant Lineman (ALM) posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website - pspcl.in/Recruitment. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1690 posts will be filled in the organization. The registration process for this recruitment will start on July 31 and end on August 29, 2022. For convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for the PSPCL Recruitment 2022

Age Limit

Candidates aged between 18 to 37 years can register for PSPCL Assistant Lineman Recruitment 2022 within the given time frame.

PSPCL ALM Recruitment | Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the written exam. The final merit shall be prepared based on the marks secured in the online test.

Application fee

Candidates belonging to SC and PWD categories are required to pay Rs 590

Others are required to pay Rs 944/-

PSPCL Assistant Lineman Recruitment | Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for the posts candidates need to first visit the official website of PSPCL

Step 2: Then, on the official website of PSPCL and visit the " Careers Section"

Step 3: Click on the online application link

Step 4: Provide your details and upload the documents

Step 5: Click on ‘ Submit ’ Button

’ Button Step 6: Take a printout of the application form

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates more information.

Here's direct link to check PSPCL ALM Recruitment Notification - CLICK HERE

Here's direct link to check PSPCL ALM Short Recruitment Notification - CLICK HERE

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative