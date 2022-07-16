PSPCL Recruitment 2022 Notification For 1690 Assistant Lineman Out

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock/ Representative
PSPCL Recruitment 2022: In an important notice released by the Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd. (PSPCL), it has informed that the organization is seeking candidates for Assistant Lineman (ALM) posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website - pspcl.in/Recruitment. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1690 posts will be filled in the organization. The registration process for this recruitment will start on July 31 and end on August 29, 2022. For convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for the PSPCL Recruitment 2022