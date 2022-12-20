Last Updated:

PSSB Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 227 Lab Assistant & Other Posts; Check Steps To Apply

The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) invites candidates to apply for 227 lab assistant positions and other positions. Check steps to apply.

Written By
Amrit Burman
PSSB

Image: Shutterstock/Representative


The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has invited applications from applicants for 227 lab assistant positions and other positions. According to the schedule, the application process will start on December 20, and the last date for the submission of the application form is December 30. To apply for the Lab Assistants and other posts, candidates are required to visit the official website at pssb.punjab.gov.in.

Notably, this recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 227 posts, of which 53 are for the post of assistant treasurer and 150 are for the sub-inspector posts at the agriculture department, whereas 9 are for the lab assistant, 7 are for the gallery assistant posts, 4 are for Jaladsaj, and 1 is for the post of field artist, taxidermist, cataloguist, and junior technical assistant.

PSSB recruitment 2022: Application Fees

  • Candidates in the general category must pay a Rs 1000 application fee.
  • Candidates from the "economically weaker" section (EWS) are required to pay Rs 250 as the application fee.
  • The application fee for self-sufficient ex-servicemen is Rs 200.

PSSB Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

  • The candidates should be aged between 18 to 37 years as of January 1, 2022.

Selection process

  • The selection process will comprise written tests and typing tests. The written test will be of 100 marks and after qualifying in the written test, candidates will be required to clear the Typing Test.

Here's how to apply for PSSB Recruitment 2022

  • Candidates must visit the official website, sssb.punjab.gov.in, to apply for lab assistants and other positions at the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board.
  • Then, click on the "Online Applications" option on the homepage.
  • Now click on the "Apply" link for advertisement no. 18/2022.
  • Candidates are then required to complete the registration process to proceed with the application.
  • Upload the required documents.
  • Pay the application fee.
  • Submit the form and take a printout.

Check the official notification here

Image: Shutterstock

