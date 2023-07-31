PSSSB Clerk Admit Card 2023 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

PSSSB Clerk Admit Card 2023: Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit card for the clerk recruitment exam 2023 under advertisement number 15/2022. Candidates who applied for the exam can download their admit card from the official website- sssb.punjab.gov.in. The PSSSB Clerk exam will be conducted on August 6, 2023 at various exam centres across the state.

How to download PSSSB Clerk admit card 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official website of PSSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘the link that reads, '31-07-2023 - Click here to download Admit Card/ Roll No for Exam Dated 06/08/2023 for the post of Clerk under Advertisement No. 15/2022’

Step 3: Key in your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Key in the security code as shown on the screen

Step 5: Download your PSSSB Clerk Admit Card.

Direct link to download the PSSSB Clerk admit card 2023.

PSSSB Clerk Exam 2023

The PSSSB Clerk recruitment exam 2023 will be conducted on August 6, 2023. The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift of the exam will be held from 10 am to 12 noon. The second shift will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm. PSSSB is conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total of 1200 vacancies. Candidates who clear the written test will have to pass a typing test followed by document verification for the final appointment.