PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2022: Apply For 283 Clerk Posts; Here's Direct Link

PSSSB Clerk Recruitment: The online recruitment process for clerk, clerk (assistant), and clerk (legal) conducted by the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) is underway. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications by visiting the official website - sssb.punjab.gov.in. Candidates must note that the last date for PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2022 online applications is June 15, 2022.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1200 posts will be filled, of which 917 vacancies are for clerks and 283 are for clerks legal. Before applying for the posts, candidates can check their educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details that are mentioned below. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test and a typing test.

Punjab Clerk Recruitment 2022 | Educational Qualification:

To apply for the posts candidates must be a graduate of a recognized university.

Qualifies a competitive test to be held by the recruiting authority, and qualifies a test in Punjabi and English typing to be held by the recruiting authority at the speed of thirty words per minute.

PSSSB Clerk Recruitment | Age Limit

Candidates aged between 18 to 37 years are eligible to apply.

PSSSB Clerk 2022 Exam Pattern

The written test will consist of 100 objective-type questions.

Each question carries 1 Mark.

There will be a negative marking of 0.25 mark for each incorrect answer

The duration of the exam will be 120 minutes.

The medium of the exam will be bilingual (English & Punjabi).

Application Fee

The online application fee is Rs 1000 for general categories and Rs 250 for reserved category candidates

PSSSB Recruitment | Here's how to apply for the posts

Step 1: Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on “Online Applications” tab

Step 3: Click on “CLICK HERE to online apply for the post of Clerk (Legal) Advertisement no. 02 of 2022 (LAST DATE 15.06.2022)”

Step 4: Register and proceed with the application

Step 5: Upload the required documents and pay the application fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

Here's direct link to apply for PSSSB Clerk Recruitment

