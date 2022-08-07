PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2022: Notice Released For 1935 Clerk Posts, Check Key Details

PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2022: The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) is currently recruiting candidates for clerk posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online by submitting their application on the official website - sssb.punjab.gov.in. According to the schedule, the last date to apply for the PSSSB Clerk posts is August 11, 2022, and after this date, no new registrations will be accepted.

PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2022 Notification - CLICK HERE

Vacancy Details

Out of the total notified vacancies, 917 vacancies are for Clerk Posts, 283 for Legal Clerk, 704 are for Clerk , 10 are for IT Clerk and 21 are for Account Clerk.

Selection process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written exam followed by a typing or skills test, document verification, and a medical exam.

PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2022: Here's how to Apply for PSSSB Clerk Recruitment

Step 1: To apply, candidates are required to visit the official website of PSSSB-

Step 2: Then, click on the "Online Application" section.

Step 3: Candidates then need to click on the link '29-05-2022-CLICK HERE to apply for the posts of Clerk, Clerk I.T., and Clerk Accounts against Advertisement No. 15 of 2022 (LAST DATE 29.07.2022)’

Step 4: First-time users need to complete the registration process by clicking on the "New Registration" option.

Step 5: After registering, fill out your information and upload your documents.

Step 6: Submit the application form to proceed further.

Step 7: Then take a printout of the form for future use.

Here's direct link to download PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2022 - CLICK HERE

Candidates applying for the said posts must ensure that they fulfill all eligibility criteria for their respective posts. Only those candidates who will satisfy the prescribed eligibility conditions will be eligible to move further in the recruitment process. It is strongly advised that candidates must keep visiting the official website for fresh updates and more details.

