PSSSB Forest Guard Exam Admit Card Out; Here's Direct Link To Download

PSSSB Forest Guard Exam Admit Card 2022: The admit card for the post of Forest Guard has been released by the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) today, November 7, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can check and download their admit cards by visiting the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the PSSSB will conduct the Forest Guard Examination on November 13, 2022. To download the PSSSB hall tickets, candidates are required to enter their roll number and date of birth. For the convenience of the candidates, we have listed below the step-by-step process to download the PSSSB admit card.

Vacancy Details

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 200 posts in the Forest Guard will be filled in the department.

"You are advised to revisit this website on November 11, 2022, to verify your examination centre address details." reads the official website.

PSSSB Forest Guard Exam Admit card 2022: Here's how to download PSSSB admit cards

Step 1: In order to download the PSSSB admit card, candidates must visit the official website - sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the admit card link available for the Forest Guard post.

Step 3: Applicants then need to enter their roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on the "generate admit card" option.

Step 5: The admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check and download for future purposes.

Exam Pattern

The examination will be held in MCQ format.

There will be a negative marking of 0.25 per wrong answer.

The examination will be held in offline mode.

Here's the direct link to download the PSSSB Forest Guard admit card 2022 - Click Here

