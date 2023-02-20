PSTET 2023: Application Process For Punjab TET Begins, Here's How To Apply

PSTET 2023: The Punjab State Council of Educational Research and Training, Punjab has started the registration process for Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the test online at pstet2023.org. The last date for the submission of the PSTET 2023 application form is February 28.

As per the official notice, the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2023 will be conducted on 12th March 2023. The details on Punjab TET 2023 eligibility criteria including age limit and educational qualification as well as application fee have been mentioned below. Candidates can register for the exam online by following the steps given below.

How to apply for PSTET 2023

Go to the official website of PSTET 2023 at pstet2023.org

On the homepage, click on the PSTET 2023 registration link

Fill up the application form

Upload the required documents and image

Pay the application fee

Submit and take the print for future reference.

“Candidates appearing from states (other than Punjab Domicile) will be considered only in the General Category with regard to fees. The same fee which is fixed for the General Category candidate (i.e. Rs. 1000/- separately each for Paper I and Paper II), is to be charged from candidates of other states” reads the official website.

Age Limit

There is no specific minimum or a maximum age limit to apply for Punjab TET 2023.

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have passed D.El.Ed. Course/ B.Ed. Course or appearing in the course to apply for the Punjab TET 2023. Candidates must read the official notification carefully before applying.