PSTET Admit Cards 2021 Releasing Today; Check Direct Link To Download

PSTET Admit Card 2021: State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) is scheduled to release the PSTET hall tickets on Friday, December 17, 2021. All the eligible candidates who got themselves registered for taking Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test will be able to download hall tickets once released on Friday. The call letters will be uploaded on the official website pstet.pseb.ac.in. The steps to download hall tickets for the exam that is scheduled to be conducted on December 24 have been mentioned below.

It is to be noted that the PSTET exam will comprise of two papers. Paper I is for candidates who intend to be a teacher for classes I to V and Paper-II will be taken by candidates who intend to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII. Candidates who intend to be a teacher either for classes I to V or for classes VI to VIII will have to appear in both papers. In order to check to admit cards, candidates should be ready with their registration number and password to log in.

PSTET Admit Card 2021: Check steps to download call letters

Registered candidates will have to go to the official site of PSTET on pstet.pseb.ac.in.

On the homepage, they should click on PSTET Admit Card 2021 link available

Candidates will then be redirected to the login window where they will have to enter the login details and click on submit

The hall tickets will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should cross-check the details and download the same

Candidates are further advised to take its printout so as to carry it to the exam centre

Admit Card will include details such as the name and roll number, exam centre name, and centre address. Candidates should make sure to read the instructions mentioned on hall tickets. Candidates must know that it is compulsory to carry their hall tickets to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take exams. Candidates should also make sure to follow the COVID guidelines like wearing masks on the time, maintaining social distance, and using sanitisers whenever required.

Image: Shutterstock