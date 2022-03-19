Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Announces 25K Govt Job Vacancies, 15K In Police Department

As 10 newly appointed Ministers of Punjab took an oath, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held the first cabinet meeting and passed a proposal to provide a total of 25,000 government jobs, including 10,000 vacancies in the Punjab Police Department, and 15,000 vacancies in other government departments. Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party-led government in Punjab has approved such massive job vacancies within 10 days of the formation of the government. At his first cabinet meeting, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said, "The Cabinet has passed the proposal to provide a total of 25,000 government jobs, including 10,000 vacancies in the Punjab Police Department and 15,000 vacancies in other government departments."

Punjab police recruitment: 25K vacancies to be filled, CM Bhagwant Mann announces

Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in its poll promises had promised job opportunities for Punjab youth, saying this would be the top priority of the AAP government. Apart from this, the Kejriwal government also promised to improve and strengthen the education system of Punjab, including government schools and hospitals in the state, provide free electricity, and promise Rs 1,000 per month to women over 18 years. "When we were doing the election campaign, I promised on almost every stage that we would improve the condition of Punjab". He said, "We had promised the people of Punjab that if they choose the Aam Aadmi Party, the first decision our government will take is to eliminate unemployment across the state of Punjab. So today is the first day of the Punjab cabinet meeting. I am happy to announce that in the first meeting I have completed my promise of providing employment to the people," he added.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's first Cabinet meeting begins in Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/ZSEHoNWaTX — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2022

Ten ministers take an oath in Punjab

At a swearing-in ceremony on Saturday, 10 MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab took an oath as ministers in the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Cabinet at a swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh on Saturday. The newly appointed ministers include Harpal Singh Cheema, Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh, and Vijay Singla, who were administered oaths as cabinet ministers by Punjab Governor B L Purohit. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's Cabinet There are 18 berths in the cabinet, including the chief minister.

Image: ANI