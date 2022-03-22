Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Regularises Jobs Of 35,000 Temporary Employees

Punjab's new CM Bhagwant Mann, taking a "historic" decision on Tuesday, March 22, announced that the AAP government has started the process of making the jobs of 35,000 group C and D employees permanent. Earlier the government used to hire these employees on a contractual basis but now as per the announcement of Bhagwant Mann, the Chief Secretary of the state has been asked to put an end to contractual and outsourcing recruitments. The decision comes a day after the first cabinet meet after which the Punjab CM promised to fill 25,000 posts in the government of Punjab.

“We have decided to make 35,000 temporary employees of Group C and D permanent. I have directed Chief Secretary to end such contractual and outsourcing recruitments,” Bhagwant Mann said.

This is the second announcement of the day from Punjab CM. Earlier on Tuesday, in the Vidhan Sabha, the AAP government introduced a resolution that easily passed the floor test. The resolution said that the state government will install statues of Dr BR Ambedkar and 'Shaheed-e-Azam' Bhagat Singh. Mann also announced a state holiday in Punjab on March 23 on the occasion of 'Shaheed Day' - the day freedom fighter Bhagat Singh was hanged by the Britishers.

CM Bhagwant Mann's First Cabinet meeting

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday, in the first decision of his first Cabinet meeting, threw open 25,000 jobs in various state government departments, including 10,000 in Police Department.

“The agenda of 25,000 government jobs were passed in the Cabinet today,” Mann said in a video message after the cabinet meet.

He said 10,000 jobs will be filled in the Punjab Police Department and the rest of them will be in other departments, boards and corporations. He said the jobs will be given on merit. “There will be no discrimination, no 'sifarish' (recommendation) or no bribe,” he added.

Unemployment has been one of the major issues that the Aam Aadmi Party had raised during the just-concluded state assembly polls.

Ministers of Punjab

Ten MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took oath as Ministers in the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Cabinet on Saturday at a swearing-in ceremony in Chandigarh. Among the 10 Cabinet ministers, eight are first-time legislators to be inducted into the Cabinet. One woman minister has been inducted into the Mann cabinet so far.

While MLAs Harpal Singh Cheema and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer are returning MLAs who have been appointed ministers, the other eight MLAs, including Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh ETO, Vijay Singla, Lal Chand Kataruchak, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Bram Shanker, and Harjot Singh Bains are among the ones to be elected for the first time in Assembly.