Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 4161 Posts; Here's How To Apply

Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment 2022: The Punjab Education Department is recruiting candidates for the various posts in Master Cadre. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the Punjab Education Department at educationrecruitmentboard.com. Through this recruitment campaign, a total of 4161 vacant posts will be filled in the organization.

Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the posts is January 30, 2022. The online registration procedure for the post started on January 8, 2022.

Master Cadre Recruitment 2022: Age Limit | Application fees

To apply for the above posts, candidates must be aged between 18 to 37 years. However, there are certain age relaxations for reserved category candidates according to recruitment notification in accordance with the government rules.

General category candidates need to pay Rs 1000 as an application fee. Whereas, those candidates belonging to the reserved category are required to pay only Rs 500 as an application fee.

Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

Candidates applying for the Master Cadre Posts should have passed Graduation with 45% marks in the case of General Category candidates.

Candidates belonging from SC/ST/OBC categories need 44% marks and the handicapped candidates must have passed Mathematics as a subject for three years of graduation.

According to the guidelines of the University Grants Commission, candidates should have passed B.Ed from a recognized university or institution with Mathematics as one of the teaching subjects.

Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply online

Visit the official website of the Punjab Master Cadre

Then, carefully fill the application form

Upload required documents

Pay the application fees and click on the submit button

Take a printout of the form for future needs.

