×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 07:12 IST

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Application Begins for 1746 Vacancies Today

The Punjab Police recruitment board will today begin the registrations for the recruitment of constables in both the district and armed corps.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Punjab Police Constable recruitment begins today
Punjab Police Constable recruitment begins today | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Punjab Police recruitment board will today begin the registrations for the recruitment of constables in both the district and armed corps of the Punjab Police force. The application process for these positions will commence on March 14, with the deadline for submission set for April 4. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website at www.punjabpolice.gov.in.

Under the Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2024 drive, a total of 1746 positions are being made available. Out of these, 970 positions are designated for the District Police Cadre, while 776 positions are allocated for the Armed Police Cadre.

Advertisement

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process

Applicants for the Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2024 must meet certain eligibility criteria. The minimum age requirement is set at 18 years, while the maximum age limit is 28 years. Additionally, candidates must have successfully completed their 10+2 (Class 12) examination from a recognized Educational Board/University.

Advertisement

The selection process for the Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2024 will consist of three stages. The first stage will involve Computer Based and Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) type Papers, comprising Paper-I and Paper-II. It's worth noting that Paper-II will be of a qualifying nature.

Stage two will encompass the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test, while the third and final stage will involve Document Scrutiny.

Advertisement

Candidates interested in applying for the Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2024 are encouraged to refer to the official notification for further details and instructions. This recruitment drive presents a significant opportunity for eligible candidates to join the esteemed Punjab Police force and contribute to maintaining law and order in the state.

Click here for notification.

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 07:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Amit Shah slams AAP-Cong Alliance

Amit Shah Hails CAA

a few seconds ago
Nikkei

Nikkei slips

a minute ago
Kylian Mbappe

PSG beats Nice 3-1

2 minutes ago
Jadon Sancho

Dortmund win over PSV

4 minutes ago
Sensex

Nifty, Sensex

6 minutes ago
Ankita Lokhande

Ankita In Savarkar Movie

7 minutes ago
Netherlands

Wilders Abandons PM Bid

7 minutes ago
Farmers Protest

Farmers protest

7 minutes ago
Atletico Madrid

Atletico beats Inter

7 minutes ago
Emma Navarro

Navarro beats Sabalenka

10 minutes ago
Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries

11 minutes ago
PM Modi

Leaders Hail PM

11 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

13 minutes ago
Brahim Diaz

Díaz selected for Morocco

13 minutes ago
Rajiv Kumar

EC Ready For J&K Polls

14 minutes ago
Boeing

Europe aviation regulator

16 minutes ago
Luis Suárez

Messi, Suárez lead way

16 minutes ago
Travel hotspots of Asia

Asian Tourist Spots

17 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MHA to Set Up Helpline for Those Seeking Indian Citizenship Under CAA

    India News9 hours ago

  2. Supreme Court Chief Justice Felicitates Daughter Of Supreme Court Cook

    India News9 hours ago

  3. Mysuru's 31-Year-Old 'King' Yaduveer Wadiyar Given BJP LS Poll Ticket

    India News10 hours ago

  4. Simultaneous Elections Spur India's GDP, Ex Prez Kovind-Led Panel Told

    India News10 hours ago

  5. LS Polls: BJP Drops Several Sitting MPs in Its Second List of Candidates

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo