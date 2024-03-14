Advertisement

The Punjab Police recruitment board will today begin the registrations for the recruitment of constables in both the district and armed corps of the Punjab Police force. The application process for these positions will commence on March 14, with the deadline for submission set for April 4. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website at www.punjabpolice.gov.in.

Under the Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2024 drive, a total of 1746 positions are being made available. Out of these, 970 positions are designated for the District Police Cadre, while 776 positions are allocated for the Armed Police Cadre.

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process

Applicants for the Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2024 must meet certain eligibility criteria. The minimum age requirement is set at 18 years, while the maximum age limit is 28 years. Additionally, candidates must have successfully completed their 10+2 (Class 12) examination from a recognized Educational Board/University.

The selection process for the Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2024 will consist of three stages. The first stage will involve Computer Based and Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) type Papers, comprising Paper-I and Paper-II. It's worth noting that Paper-II will be of a qualifying nature.

Stage two will encompass the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test, while the third and final stage will involve Document Scrutiny.

Candidates interested in applying for the Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2024 are encouraged to refer to the official notification for further details and instructions. This recruitment drive presents a significant opportunity for eligible candidates to join the esteemed Punjab Police force and contribute to maintaining law and order in the state.

Click here for notification.