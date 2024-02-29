Advertisement

The Punjab Police has announced 1746 vacancies for Police Constable posts through the Punjab Police Recruitment 2024, as per media reports. The online application process for Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2024 is set to commence from March 14th and will be open until April 4th, 2024 states the media portals. As per the official notification, eligible candidates will undergo a rigorous selection process, including a Computer-Based Test, Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Screening Test (PST), and Document Verification.

Punjab Police Constable Notification 2024 Details

The detailed notification PDF for 1746 Constable vacancies is accessible on the official website www.punjabpolice.gov.in. Currently the website is crashing. Candidates are advised to wait for some time and try again later. The Punjab Police Department has specified 970 vacancies for the District Police Cadre and 776 for the Armed Police Cadre

Punjab Police Constable Vacancy 2024: District Police Cadre

General: 410

Scheduled Castes Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikhs: 100

Scheduled Castes Ramdasia & Others: 100

Backward Classes: 100

Ex-Serviceman (General): 70

Ex-Serviceman Scheduled Castes Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh: 20

Ex-Serviceman Scheduled Castes Ramdasia & Others: 20

Ex-Serviceman Backward Classes: 20

Wards of Police Personnel: 20

Economically Weaker Sections: 100

Wards of Freedom Fighter: 10

Armed Police Cadre:

General: 328

Scheduled Castes Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikhs: 80

Scheduled Castes Ramdasia & Others: 80

Backward Classes: 80

Ex-Serviceman (General): 56

Ex-Serviceman Scheduled Castes Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh: 16

Ex-Serviceman Scheduled Castes Ramdasia & Others: 16

Ex-Serviceman Backward Classes: 16

Wards of Police Personnel: 16

Economically Weaker Sections: 80

Wards of Freedom Fighter: 8

Punjab Police Constable Application Fee 2024

Candidates are required to pay the application fee online to complete the registration process. The fee structure is as follows:

General: Rs. 1150/-

Ex-Servicemen of Punjab, Linear Descendants of ESM: Rs. 500/-

SC/ST/BC of All States & OBC of Punjab: Rs. 650/-

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): Rs. 650/-

How to Apply for Punjab Police Recruitment 2024?

Follow these steps to apply for Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2024:

Visit the official website of Punjab Police www.punjabpolice.gov.in or apply directly from the provided link. Look for the "Apply Online" option on the homepage. Complete the registration form with accurate details. Upload scanned passport-size photo and signatures. Pay the online application fee, if applicable. Submit the application form before the deadline.

Physical Standards:

Height for males: 5'7"

Height for females: 5'2"

Punjab Police Recruitment 2024 Selection Process

The selection process involves three stages: CBT 1 and 2, physical measurement test and document verification.

Stage 1: Computer-Based Test (CBT-1 & CBT-2)

English/Punjabi language

100 Multiple Choice Questions

2 hours duration

No negative marking

With these exciting opportunities at hand, candidates are encouraged to prepare thoroughly and embark on their journey towards joining the Punjab Police force. Stay tuned for updates, and best of luck to all aspiring candidates!