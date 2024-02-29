Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 09:10 IST

Punjab Police constable recruitment 2024 notification out for 1746 posts; Full details here

The Punjab Police has announced 1746 vacancies for Police Constable posts through the Punjab Police Recruitment 2024. Check full details here.

Nandini Verma
Jobs Recruitment Vacancies
Recruitment | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The Punjab Police has announced 1746 vacancies for Police Constable posts through the Punjab Police Recruitment 2024, as per media reports. The online application process for Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2024 is set to commence from March 14th and will be open until April 4th, 2024 states the media portals. As per the official notification, eligible candidates will undergo a rigorous selection process, including a Computer-Based Test, Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Screening Test (PST), and Document Verification. 

Punjab Police Constable Notification 2024 Details

Advertisement

The detailed notification PDF for 1746 Constable vacancies is accessible on the official website www.punjabpolice.gov.in. Currently the website is crashing. Candidates are advised to wait for some time and try again later. The Punjab Police Department has specified 970 vacancies for the District Police Cadre and 776 for the Armed Police Cadre

Punjab Police Constable Vacancy 2024: District Police Cadre

Advertisement
  • General: 410
  • Scheduled Castes Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikhs: 100
  • Scheduled Castes Ramdasia & Others: 100
  • Backward Classes: 100
  • Ex-Serviceman (General): 70
  • Ex-Serviceman Scheduled Castes Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh: 20
  • Ex-Serviceman Scheduled Castes Ramdasia & Others: 20
  • Ex-Serviceman Backward Classes: 20
  • Wards of Police Personnel: 20
  • Economically Weaker Sections: 100
  • Wards of Freedom Fighter: 10

Armed Police Cadre:

Advertisement
  • General: 328
  • Scheduled Castes Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikhs: 80
  • Scheduled Castes Ramdasia & Others: 80
  • Backward Classes: 80
  • Ex-Serviceman (General): 56
  • Ex-Serviceman Scheduled Castes Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh: 16
  • Ex-Serviceman Scheduled Castes Ramdasia & Others: 16
  • Ex-Serviceman Backward Classes: 16
  • Wards of Police Personnel: 16
  • Economically Weaker Sections: 80
  • Wards of Freedom Fighter: 8

Punjab Police Constable Application Fee 2024

Advertisement

Candidates are required to pay the application fee online to complete the registration process. The fee structure is as follows:

  • General: Rs. 1150/-
  • Ex-Servicemen of Punjab, Linear Descendants of ESM: Rs. 500/-
  • SC/ST/BC of All States & OBC of Punjab: Rs. 650/-
  • Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): Rs. 650/-

How to Apply for Punjab Police Recruitment 2024?

Follow these steps to apply for Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2024:

Advertisement
  1. Visit the official website of Punjab Police www.punjabpolice.gov.in or apply directly from the provided link.
  2. Look for the "Apply Online" option on the homepage.
  3. Complete the registration form with accurate details.
  4. Upload scanned passport-size photo and signatures.
  5. Pay the online application fee, if applicable.
  6. Submit the application form before the deadline.

Physical Standards:

Advertisement
  • Height for males: 5'7"
  • Height for females: 5'2"

Punjab Police Recruitment 2024 Selection Process

Advertisement

The selection process involves three stages: CBT 1 and 2, physical measurement test and document verification. 

Stage 1: Computer-Based Test (CBT-1 & CBT-2)

Advertisement
  • English/Punjabi language
  • 100 Multiple Choice Questions
  • 2 hours duration
  • No negative marking

With these exciting opportunities at hand, candidates are encouraged to prepare thoroughly and embark on their journey towards joining the Punjab Police force. Stay tuned for updates, and best of luck to all aspiring candidates!

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 09:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

8 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

9 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

9 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

9 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

9 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

13 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

17 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

17 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

18 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

a day ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

a day ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

a day ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

a day ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

a day ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

a day ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

a day ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Idaho Halts Execution by Lethal Injection after 8 Failed Attempts

    World16 minutes ago

  2. Kerala University declares second semester results

    Education16 minutes ago

  3. Dollar prepares for inflation data; Yen strengthens on BOJ remarks

    Business News18 minutes ago

  4. Nifty, Sensex open lower, trade flat

    Business News22 minutes ago

  5. Man United, Liverpool meet in FA Cup quarters

    Sports 22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo