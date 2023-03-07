Punjab Police Recruitment 2023: Application Window For 1746 Constable Posts Closing Soon

Punjab Police Recruitment Board will soon close the online application window for constable recruitment 2023. There are a total of 1746 vacancies for the post of constable in the district police cadre of the Punjab Police. The last date to apply for recruitment is March 8, 2023. Candidates can apply online at www.punjabpolice.gov.in.
Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for Punjab Police constable posts should be aged between 18 and 28 years as on January 1, 2023. The candidate must have passed class 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognized Education Board/University. For the Ex-Servicemen, the minimum educational qualification shall be Matriculation.
How To Apply for Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2023
- Visit the official website - www.punjabpolice.gov.in
- Click on the 'Recruitment' link
- Then Click on 'Punjab Police Recruitment for Various Posts-2023'
- Click on the 'Constable' Recruitment tab to expand
- A link to 'Register' will appear on the screen
- Create your User ID and password and submit
- Fill in the application form and submit it.
- Direct link to apply
Pay Scale
As per the Punjab Government notification, the pay scale of the candidates hired for the post of Constable is Rs.19,900/- and the minimum pay admissible of Rs. 19,900/- per month for three years from the date of joining in service.
Selection Process
Candidates will have to clear a computer-based test. There will be multiple-choice questions in the CBT. After clearing the CBT, they will have to clear a physical measurement test followed by a physical screening test and document scrutiny.
Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Category-wise Vacancy Details
- General/Open/Unreserved: 738 posts
- Scheduled Castes Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikhs: 180 posts
- Scheduled Castes Ramdasia & Others: 180 posts
- Backward Classes: 180 posts
- Ex-Serviceman (General): 126 posts
- Ex-Serviceman Scheduled Castes Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh: 36 posts
- Ex-Serviceman Scheduled Castes Ramdasia & Others: 36 posts
- Ex-Serviceman Backward Classes: 36 posts
- Wards of Police Personnel: 36 posts
- Economically Weaker Sections: 180 posts
- Wards of Freedom Fighters: 18 posts
- Total - 1746 posts
Click here for Punjab Police Constable Recruitment Notification 2023
Application Fee
- General candidates: Rs 1,100
- Ex-Servicemen (ESM) of Punjab State only/Lineal Descendants of ESM: Rs 500
- SC/ST of all States and Backward Classes of Punjab State only: Rs 600
- Economically Weaker Sections(EWS): Rs 600