Punjab Police Recruitment 2023: Application Window For 1746 Constable Posts Closing Soon

Punjab Police Recruitment Board will soon close the online application window for constable recruitment 2023. There are a total of 1746 vacancies for the post of constable in the district police cadre of the Punjab Police. The last date to apply for recruitment is March 8, 2023. Candidates can apply online at www.punjabpolice.gov.in.

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for Punjab Police constable posts should be aged between 18 and 28 years as on January 1, 2023. The candidate must have passed class 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognized Education Board/University. For the Ex-Servicemen, the minimum educational qualification shall be Matriculation.

How To Apply for Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2023

Visit the official website - www.punjabpolice.gov.in

Click on the 'Recruitment' link

Then Click on 'Punjab Police Recruitment for Various Posts-2023'

Click on the 'Constable' Recruitment tab to expand

A link to 'Register' will appear on the screen

Create your User ID and password and submit

Fill in the application form and submit it.

Direct link to apply

Pay Scale

As per the Punjab Government notification, the pay scale of the candidates hired for the post of Constable is Rs.19,900/- and the minimum pay admissible of Rs. 19,900/- per month for three years from the date of joining in service.

Selection Process

Candidates will have to clear a computer-based test. There will be multiple-choice questions in the CBT. After clearing the CBT, they will have to clear a physical measurement test followed by a physical screening test and document scrutiny.

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Category-wise Vacancy Details

General/Open/Unreserved: 738 posts

Scheduled Castes Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikhs: 180 posts

Scheduled Castes Ramdasia & Others: 180 posts

Backward Classes: 180 posts

Ex-Serviceman (General): 126 posts

Ex-Serviceman Scheduled Castes Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh: 36 posts

Ex-Serviceman Scheduled Castes Ramdasia & Others: 36 posts

Ex-Serviceman Backward Classes: 36 posts

Wards of Police Personnel: 36 posts

Economically Weaker Sections: 180 posts

Wards of Freedom Fighters: 18 posts

Total - 1746 posts

Click here for Punjab Police Constable Recruitment Notification 2023

Application Fee