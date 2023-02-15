Last Updated:

Punjab Police Recruitment 2023 For 1746 Constable Vacancies Begins Today

Punjab Police Recruitment Board will start the online application process for constable recruitment 2023 today. There are a total of 1746 constable vacancies.

Jobs
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
punjab police recruitment

Image: Unsplash


Punjab Police Recruitment Board will start the online application process for constable recruitment 2023 today. There are a total of 1746 vacancies of constable vacancies in the district police cadre of the Punjab Police. The application window will open at 7 pm on February 15. The last date to apply is March 8, 2023. Candidates can apply online at www.punjabpolice.gov.in.

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who wish to apply for Punjab Police constable posts should be aged between 18 and 28 years as on January 1, 2023. The candidate must have passed 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognized Education Board/University. For the Ex-Servicemen, the minimum educational qualification shall be Matriculation.

Pay Scale

As per Punjab Government notification, the pay scale of the post of Constable is Rs.19,900/- and the minimum pay admissible of Rs. 19,900/- per month for three years from the date of joining in service.

Selection Process

Candidates will have to clear a computer-based test. There will be multiple-choice questions in the CBT. After clearing the CBT, they will have to clear a physical measurement test followed by a physical screening test and document scrutiny. 

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Category-wise Vacancy Details 

  • General/Open/Unreserved: 738 posts
  • Scheduled Castes Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikhs: 180 posts
  • Scheduled Castes Ramdasia & Others: 180 posts
  • Backward Classes: 180 posts
  • Ex-Serviceman (General): 126 posts
  • Ex-Serviceman Scheduled Castes Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh: 36 posts
  • Ex-Serviceman Scheduled Castes Ramdasia & Others: 36 posts
  • Ex-Serviceman Backward Classes: 36 posts
  • Wards of Police Personnel: 36 posts
  • Economically Weaker Sections: 180 posts
  • Wards of Freedom Fighters: 18 posts
  • Total - 1746 posts

Click here to read Punjab Police Constable Recruitment Notification 2023

Application Fee

  • General candidates: Rs 1,100
  • Ex-Servicemen (ESM) of Punjab State only/Lineal Descendants of ESM: Rs 500
  • SC/ST of all States and Backward Classes of Punjab State only: Rs 600
  • Economically Weaker Sections(EWS): Rs 600

How To Apply for Punjab Police Constable  Recruitment 2023

  1. Visit the official website - www.punjabpolice.gov.in
  2. Click on the 'Recruitment' link
  3. Then Click on 'Punjab Police Recruitment for Various Posts-2023'
  4. Click on 'Constable' Recruitment tab to expand
  5. A link to 'Register' will appear on the screen
  6. Create your User ID and password and submit
  7. Fill in the application form and submit it. 
  8. Direct link to apply 
READ | HCL Recruitment 2023: Vacancies for Senior, Deputy Manager posts on offer
READ | India Post GDS Recruitment: Application window for over 40K posts closing soon, apply now
READ | IDBI SO Recruitment 2023 for 114 vacancies notified; Check pay scale, key dates here
READ | BSF Recruitment 2023: Applications invited for 172 constable, SI and other vacancies
READ | Punjab Police Constable Recruitment Notification for 1746 vacancies out, details here
COMMENT