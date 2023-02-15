Punjab Police Recruitment 2023 For 1746 Constable Vacancies Begins Today

Punjab Police Recruitment Board will start the online application process for constable recruitment 2023 today. There are a total of 1746 vacancies of constable vacancies in the district police cadre of the Punjab Police. The application window will open at 7 pm on February 15. The last date to apply is March 8, 2023. Candidates can apply online at www.punjabpolice.gov.in.

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who wish to apply for Punjab Police constable posts should be aged between 18 and 28 years as on January 1, 2023. The candidate must have passed 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognized Education Board/University. For the Ex-Servicemen, the minimum educational qualification shall be Matriculation.

Pay Scale

As per Punjab Government notification, the pay scale of the post of Constable is Rs.19,900/- and the minimum pay admissible of Rs. 19,900/- per month for three years from the date of joining in service.

Selection Process

Candidates will have to clear a computer-based test. There will be multiple-choice questions in the CBT. After clearing the CBT, they will have to clear a physical measurement test followed by a physical screening test and document scrutiny.

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Category-wise Vacancy Details

General/Open/Unreserved: 738 posts

Scheduled Castes Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikhs: 180 posts

Scheduled Castes Ramdasia & Others: 180 posts

Backward Classes: 180 posts

Ex-Serviceman (General): 126 posts

Ex-Serviceman Scheduled Castes Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh: 36 posts

Ex-Serviceman Scheduled Castes Ramdasia & Others: 36 posts

Ex-Serviceman Backward Classes: 36 posts

Wards of Police Personnel: 36 posts

Economically Weaker Sections: 180 posts

Wards of Freedom Fighters: 18 posts

Total - 1746 posts

Click here to read Punjab Police Constable Recruitment Notification 2023

Application Fee

General candidates: Rs 1,100

Ex-Servicemen (ESM) of Punjab State only/Lineal Descendants of ESM: Rs 500

SC/ST of all States and Backward Classes of Punjab State only: Rs 600

Economically Weaker Sections(EWS): Rs 600

How To Apply for Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2023