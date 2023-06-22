Last Updated:

Punjab PSSSB Patwari And Other Exam Results, Final Answer Keys Out; Here's Direct Link

PSSSB Patwari Result 2023: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board(PSSSB) has announced the results for patwari and other recruitment exams.

Written By
Nandini Verma
PSSSB Result

Image: Shutterstock


PSSSB Patwari Result 2023: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board(PSSSB) has announced the results for various recruitment exams for the posts including Patwari, Field Artist, Assistant Treasurer and others. The results can be checked on the official website of PSSSB. The board has also uploaded the final answer key for the recruitment exams conducted for these posts on the official website- sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB Patwari Result direct link

Assistant  Treasurer Result direct link

Junior Technical Assistant Result direct link
 

PSSSB conducted the recruitment exams on May 14. The posts were advertised against advertisement numbers 8/2022 and 2/2023. Follow the steps given below to check the results online. 

How To Download PSSSB Results 2023 for Patwari and other posts

  • Visit the official website of Punjab SSSB - sssb.punjab.gov.in
  • Click on the link that reads,  ‘Final Answer Key and Result of written Examination held on 14-05-2023 for the posts of Advt. No. 08 of 2022 and Advt. No. 02 of 2023  !!NEW!!' on the home page.
  • A PDF file will open 
  • Look for your roll number 
  • Save and download the result and answer key. 
