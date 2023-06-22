Punjab PSSSB Patwari And Other Exam Results, Final Answer Keys Out; Here's Direct Link

PSSSB Patwari Result 2023: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board(PSSSB) has announced the results for various recruitment exams for the posts including Patwari, Field Artist, Assistant Treasurer and others. The results can be checked on the official website of PSSSB. The board has also uploaded the final answer key for the recruitment exams conducted for these posts on the official website- sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB Patwari Result direct link



Assistant Treasurer Result direct link



Junior Technical Assistant Result direct link



PSSSB conducted the recruitment exams on May 14. The posts were advertised against advertisement numbers 8/2022 and 2/2023. Follow the steps given below to check the results online.

How To Download PSSSB Results 2023 for Patwari and other posts