Railway Jobs: SECR Invites Applications For 548 Vacancies For 12th, ITI Pass Candidates

SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 548 vacancies for apprentice posts in South East Central Recruitment. Last date to apply is June 3.

Nandini Verma
SECR recruitment

SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2023: South East Central Railway (SECR), Department of Personnel, Bilaspur Division has invited online applications for recruitment against 548 vacancies for apprentice posts. The detailed notification has been uploaded on the official website. The online application process began on May 3 and the last date to apply is June 3. Aspirants can apply online at secr.indianrailways.gov.in. Read on to know full details. 

SECR Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 

  1. Candidates who have passed class 12th with an ITI certificate in relevant trades can apply for the apprenticeship. 
  2. Age Limit (as on 01-07-2023): 
  • Minimum Age: 15 Years
  • Maximum Age: 24 Years
  • Age Relaxation is applicable as per the Rules.

How To Apply for SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2023

  • Visit the official website of South East Central Railway (SECR)-https://secr.indianrailways.gov.in.
  • Click on the Announcements Section given on the home page.
  • Click on the link that reads- "Engagement of Act Apprentices in SECR, Bilaspur Division for the year 2023-24  under  Apprentices Act 1961 and Apprenticeship  Rules 1962. (Kindly Upload only 10th+ITI marks"
  • A  notification PDF will open
  • Read the recruitment notification carefully and click on apply online tab
  • Fill out the application form 
  • Upload the required documents and images properly 
  • Pay the application fee.

 

