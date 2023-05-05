Railway Jobs: SECR Invites Applications For 548 Vacancies For 12th, ITI Pass Candidates

SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2023: South East Central Railway (SECR), Department of Personnel, Bilaspur Division has invited online applications for recruitment against 548 vacancies for apprentice posts. The detailed notification has been uploaded on the official website. The online application process began on May 3 and the last date to apply is June 3. Aspirants can apply online at secr.indianrailways.gov.in. Read on to know full details.

SECR Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have passed class 12th with an ITI certificate in relevant trades can apply for the apprenticeship. Age Limit (as on 01-07-2023):

Minimum Age: 15 Years

Maximum Age: 24 Years

Age Relaxation is applicable as per the Rules.

How To Apply for SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2023