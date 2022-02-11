Railway Ministry Issues IRMS Notification, Unifies 8 Existing Services

Railway recruitment: Railway Ministry has notified that the Indian Railways Management Service (IRMS) will unify eight existing services of the national transporter. The Ministry released gazette notification on February 9, 2022. The notification reads, "In pursuance of Cabinet's decision dated 24.12.2019, there shall be creation of a new Group 'A' Central service called Indian Railway Management Service.” In December 2019, with an aim to end ‘departmentalism’ in railways, the cabinet committee on economic affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announced the merger of eight existing Group A services into a single unified central service, the IRMS.

IRMS Notification 2022: Services that are being merged

Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE) Indian Railway Stores Service (IRSS) Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers (IRSSE) Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) Indian Railway Accounts Services (IRAS).

To be noted that the reform will be carried out at all levels, from Junior Scale to Higher Administrative Grade (HAG) plus. Under this 27 General Manager (GM) posts have been upgraded to ‘apex’ grade. Only IRMS officers will be eligible to become functional members/CEO of the Railway Board.

RRC ECR Invites Applications For 756 Apprenticeship Posts

East Coast Railway is inviting applications from eligibile candidates for apprentice posts. Interested candidates can check RRC ECR apprenticeship eligibility and other details here. The Railway ECR apprenticeship recruitment notification has been uploaded on the official website rrcbbs.org.in. The deadline to apply is March 7, 2022. Through this recruitment drive a total of 756 posts will be filled in the organization. Interested candidates can follow these steps to apply.

Here is how to apply