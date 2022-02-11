Railway Recruitment 2022: RRC ECR Invites Applications For 756 Apprenticeship Posts

Railway Recruitment: East Coast Railway is inviting applications from eligibile candidates for apprentice posts. Interested candidates can check RRC ECR apprenticeship eligibility and other details here. The Railway ECR apprenticeship recruitment notification has been uploaded on the official website rrcbbs.org.in. The deadline to apply is March 7, 2022. Through this recruitment drive a total of 756 posts will be filled in the organization. Interested candidates can follow these steps to apply.

Here is the direct link to view official notification

Check Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit and Application Fee Here

The minimum required eligibility to apply is matriculation.

Candidates should score a minimum of 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board

Candidates should possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT.

The minimum age to apply is 15 years and the upper age limit is 24 years

Candidates will have to pay Rs. 100 as application fees. Fee payment will have to be made online through payment gateway as part of online application process.

Check Selection Process Here

Selection will be on the basis of merit list prepared in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification. The merit list will be prepared by taking average of matriculation [with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks] plus ITI (in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done) marks. Shortlisted candidates, thus enlisted, will be called for document/Certificate verification to the extent of 1.5 times of the notified vacancies.

Check important dates here

Opening Date of Online Application February 8, 2022

Closing Date for submission of Online Application is March 7, 2022

Vacancy details

Carriage repair workshop, Mancheswar, Bhubaneswar 190 posts

Khurda road division 237 posts

Waltair division 263 posts

Sambalpur division 66 posts

Total 756 posts

Here is how to apply