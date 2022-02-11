Railway Recruitment 2022: RRC ECR Invites Applications For 756 Apprenticeship Posts

Railway Recruitment: East Coast Railway is inviting applications from eligibile candidates for apprentice posts. Interested candidates can check RRC ECR apprenticeship eligibility and other details here. The Railway ECR apprenticeship recruitment notification has been uploaded on the official website rrcbbs.org.in. The deadline to apply is March 7, 2022. Through this recruitment drive a total of 756 posts will be filled in the organization. Interested candidates can follow these steps to apply.
Here is the direct link to view official notification
Check Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit and Application Fee Here
- The minimum required eligibility to apply is matriculation.
- Candidates should score a minimum of 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board
- Candidates should possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT.
- The minimum age to apply is 15 years and the upper age limit is 24 years
- Candidates will have to pay Rs. 100 as application fees. Fee payment will have to be made online through payment gateway as part of online application process.
Check Selection Process Here
Selection will be on the basis of merit list prepared in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification. The merit list will be prepared by taking average of matriculation [with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks] plus ITI (in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done) marks. Shortlisted candidates, thus enlisted, will be called for document/Certificate verification to the extent of 1.5 times of the notified vacancies.
Check important dates here
- Opening Date of Online Application February 8, 2022
- Closing Date for submission of Online Application is March 7, 2022
Vacancy details
- Carriage repair workshop, Mancheswar, Bhubaneswar 190 posts
- Khurda road division 237 posts
- Waltair division 263 posts
- Sambalpur division 66 posts
- Total 756 posts
Here is how to apply
- Candidates are required to apply ONLINE by visiting www.rrcbbs.org.in. Detailed instructions for filling up ONLINE applications can be checked on website
- Candidates are required to log on to the RRC/ECoR website for filling ONLINE applications and fill up the personal details/BIO- DATA etc carefully
- Attack the documents and pay the application fee
- Submit the form and take its printout for future reference