Advertisement

The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has initiated the application process for interested candidates capable of serving as Assistant Loco Pilots (ALP) and Trains Managers (Goods Guard). With a total of 1202 vacancies up for grabs, aspiring candidates are urged to apply online through the official website. The upper age limit for general candidates stands at 42 years. The last date to apply is June 12.

Eligibility Criteria

For Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP):

- Matriculation/SSLC plus ITI from a recognized institute of NCVT/SCVT in coil winder, electrician, electronics mechanic, fitter, heat engine, instrument mechanic, machinist, etc.

- Alternatively, candidates can possess a 3-year diploma in mechanical, electrical, electronics, or automobile engineering from a recognized institution.

For Trains Manager (Goods Guard):

- A degree from a recognized university or its equivalent.

Advertisement

Candidates must also have relevant years of experience in their respective fields. The selection process will include a Computer Based Test, Aptitude Test, Document Verification, and Medical Examination.

Click here for official notification

Advertisement

Direct link to apply online.

Selected candidates for the Assistant Loco Pilot position will receive a consolidated salary in Level-2 of the 7th CPC, while Trains Managers (Goods Guard) will be compensated in Level-5 of the 7th CPC.

Advertisement

Key Dates for RRC Recruitment 2024:

- Application Deadline: June 12, 2024

Applicants meeting all eligibility criteria are required to submit their filled application forms along with necessary documents to the committee by June 12, 2024. Incomplete applications will not be entertained.