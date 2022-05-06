Railways Announces Special Trains For Students Appearing In RRB NTPC CBT-2 Exam 2022

As many candidates of RRB NTPC (Non Technical Popular Categories) are raising the issue of their exam centres being far away from their home towns, Indian Railways has decided to run more than 65 special trains across the country. The development comes for the convenience of the aspirants appearing for the RRB NTPC exam 2022, which will be held on May 9 and May 10.

Most of these train services will run on May 8 in order to help the candidates reach their exam centres in the morning and will also transport them back home after their exams are over. The aspirants would have to pay fares for these special train services and no concessions will be given, the officials announced.

Several special trains will run between Gaya-Bhilai, Jabalpur-Nanded, Samastipur-Kanpur, Sealdah-Guwahati, Agartala-Darbhanga, Darbhanga-Muzzafarpur, Agra Cantt-Patna, Secunderabad to Ernakulam, Narsapur – Secunderabad, Vijayawada – Nagarsol, Jabalpur – Nizamuddin, Prayagraj to Anandvihar, Delhi – Jammu Tawi, Jaipur – Amritsar, Veraval – Bandra, Jaipur – Indore, Kakinada to Kurnool, Kakinada to Mysore, Kadapa – Rajamundry, Kurnool – Mysore.

According to the official release, other special trains running during the aforementioned period are Old Delhi Railway Station to Jodhpur, Hatia To Vijayawada, Shalimar to Vijayawada, Hubli to Nanded, Thiruvananthapuram to Chennai, Mangalore to Hubli, Narsapur to Thiruvananthapuram, Tirunelveli to Mysore and Mysore to Eranakulam.

The Railway Recruitment Board recently released the RRB NTPC categories' Computer-Based Test (CBT-2) 2022 exam city slip for pay level 4 and level 6 on their official portal rrbcg.gov.in. The report suggests that many candidates had been allotted cities in far off places and the aspirants had requested change in exam centres.