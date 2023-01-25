Rajasthan High Court JJA, JA, And Clerk Exam Date Out; Check Important Details Here

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment: The examination dates for various posts, including junior judicial assistant, junior assistant, and clerk grade II, have been released by the Rajasthan High Court. Candidates can check the detailed notification by visiting the official website at hcraj.nic.in. According to the schedule, the examination for Junior Judicial Assistant for Rajasthan High Court, Junior Assistant for RSLSA and DLsAs, and Clerk Grade-ll for RSJA and District Courts, 2022, will be conducted on March 12 and 19.

"Pursuant to Advertisement No. RHcJ/Exam Cell/ Jr.JA&Clerk Grade-ll/ 2022/ 2248 dated 05.08.2022, it is NOTIFIED to all concerned that the Written Test for recruitment to the post of Junior Judicial Assistant for Rajasthan High Court, Junior Assistant for RSLSA & DLsAs and clerk Grade-ll for RSJA & District Courts, 2022 shall be held on 2.03.2023 (Sunday) and 19.03.2023 (Sunday). "The process of normalisation of marks should be adopted," reads the official notification.

Rajasthan HC Recruitment: Vacancy details

Through this recruitment drive, up to as many as 2,756 vacancies of JJA, JA and Clerk will be filled in the department. Of these, 320 posts will be filled for Junior Judicial Assistants in Rajasthan High Court, 18 Junior Assistants in State Legal Service Authority, 343 Junior Assistant Non-TSP in District Legal Services Authorities including Taluka Legal Services Committees and Lok Adalat, 17 Junior Assistant TSP in District Legal Services Authorities including Taluka Legal Services Committees and Lok Adalat, 4 Clerk in Rajasthan State Judicial Academy and 2054 Clerks in Clerks in District Court.

Rajasthan High Court Admit Card 2023: Here's how to apply for the posts

Step 1: In order to apply for the posts, candidates are required to visit the official website at hcraj.nic.in.

Step 2: Candidates are then required to fill out the application form.

Step 3: Upload the required documents.

Step 4: Then, pay for the application form.

Step 5: Take a printout of the documents for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

