Rajasthan High Court Recruitment: Registration For 2756 Teacher Posts To Begin From Aug 22

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment: The Rajasthan High Court has invited applications from candidates to apply for Junior Judicial Assistant, Junior Assistant, and Clerk posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website at hcraj.nic.in. As per the schedule, the last date to apply for the submission of the application fee is September 22 at 5 pm.

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2022 - CLICK HERE

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment: Application fee

To complete the application process, candidates are required to pay Rs 500 as an application fee.

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment: Age Limit

The candidates should be aged between 18 to 40 years to apply for the Rajasthan High Court Recruitment.

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment: Vacancy details

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2756 vacancies for Junior Judicial Assistant, Junior Assistant, and Clerk will be filled in the Rajasthan High Court.

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment: Educational qualification

Candidates must possess a graduation degree from any university recognized by the government.

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for the Rajasthan High Court Recruitment, candidates need to visit the official website - hcraj.nic.in

Step 2: Then, on the home page, click on the recruitment option available.

Step 3: Then, click on the "RECRUITMENT - Recruitment JrJAs for RHC JAs for RSLSA and DLSAs and Clerks Grade II for RSJA and District Courts 2022" link available.

Step 4: Now click on - "Online Application Portal".

Step 5: Complete the registration process and login with system generated username and password.

Step 6: Candidates then need to fill in the application form and upload the required documents.

Step 7: Pay the application fee and submit the application form.

Step 8: Download the application form and take a printout for future needs.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative