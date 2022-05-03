Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021: District Location Link For Exam Activated

Ahead of conducting the Rajasthan Police Constable Exam, the Rajasthan Police has activated the district location link. Candidates who got themselves registered and will be taking the exam can check the district location now. It has been uploaded on the official website of Rajasthan Police on police.rajasthan.gov.in and can be checked by following these steps.

Through this recruitment drive, Rajasthan Police aims to hire 4588 Constable Driver, Constable General, Constable Band, and Constable Police Telecommunication posts. The online application process started on November 10, 2021 and ended on December 3, 2021. As of now, the exact date of releasing admit cards has not been announced yet. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website of Rajasthan Police for being updated.

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment: Here's how to check district location

Step 1: Go to the official website of Rajasthan Police on police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads ‘Click here to know your district location'

Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to click on 'Know Your Centre Location'

Step 4: Enter application number and date of birth and click on the 'Submit' Button

Step 5: The exam centre will be displayed on screen, download the confirmation page and take its printout for further need.

Rajasthan Constable Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Male candidates need to be 168 cm and female candidates need to be 152 cm. The minimum weight for both male and female candidates should be 47.5 kg. Check the official recruitment notice for more information.

Rajasthan Constable Recruitment: Required Educational Qualification