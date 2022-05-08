Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment: Hall Tickets Released, Here's How To Download

The Directorate of Rajasthan Police has released the hall tickets for Rajasthan Police Constable exam on May 7, 2022. The admit cards have been released on the official websites sso.rajasthan.gov.in and recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in. All the candidates who got themselves registered for Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2021 for the post of Constable Police Telecommunication, Constable General, and Constable Driver, can download their admit card now. It can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

Admit cards have been released for Rajasthan Police Constable Written Exam which will be conducted between May 13 and May 16, 2022. On all the days, the team will be conducted in two shifts. The exact date, time, and venue of exam can be checked on the admit card.

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam: Check Important Dates

Rajasthan Police Constable registration was done between November 10 and December 3, 2021

Rajasthan Police Constable exam will be conducted between May 13 and May 16, 2022

Rajasthan Police Constable admit card has been released on May 7, 2022

The result release date has not been announced yet

Follow these steps to download Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2022

Step 1: In the first step, registered candidates should go to the official website of Rajsthan Police - police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Then on the homepage, they should click on link which reads 'Click here to get your admit card'.

Step 3: After being redirected to another website again click on ‘Get Admit Card’.

Step 4: Enter the registration number and click on download admit card

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and download the same so as to carry it to exam hall

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022