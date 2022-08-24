Rajasthan Police Constable Result To Be Declared Soon, Here's How To Check Scores

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2021: The result for the Rajasthan Police Constable is expected to be released by the Rajasthan Police sometime soon. As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the date of declaration of the results. However, it is expected that the results will be announced by the end of August. Once released, candidates will be able to check their scores by visiting the official website of Rajasthan Police at police.rajasthan.gov.in.

This year, the written examination was held on May 16, 2022, and the answer key was released on July 5, 2022. Candidates were given the option to raise objections against the answer key until July 7, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 4588 vacancies for Constable in Rajasthan Police will be filled in the department. According to the media reports, over 18 lakh candidates took part in the Rajasthan police recruitment examination.

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2021: Here's how to check scores

Step 1: To check the Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2021, candidates need to visit the official site of the Rajasthan Police at police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2021 link.

Step 3: Candidates must then enter their login information.

Step 4: Then, click the "submit button.

Step 5: Automatically, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check the result and download the page.

Step 7: Make a hard copy of the document for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Here's direct link to check for Rajasthan Police Constable Reult 2021 - Click here

Image: Shutterstock/Representative