Rajasthan PTET 2022: Admit Cards For July 3 Exam Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

Rajasthan PTET 2022: Jai Narain Vyas University, Jodhpur has released the admit card for Rajasthan Pre Teacher Education Test, PTET 2022 on June 23. The admit cards have been released for the PTET 2022 exam and those who got themselves registered to take exam can download it now. Steps to download Rajasthan PTET 2022 admit cards have been mentioned below.

Every year, students who want to take admissions into the four-year B.A. B.Ed. and B.Sc. B.Ed. 2022 and the two-year B.Ed 2022 pre teacher courses take the exam. For more details, candidates can go to the official website – ptetraj2022.org

Rajasthan PTET 2022: Official websites to check

www.ptetraj2022.com

www.ptetraj2022.org

Rajasthan PTET 2022: Here's step-by-step guide to download hall tickets

Step 1: Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official website ptetraj2022.org

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the course they applied for

Step 3: On the next page, candidates will have to click on the link that reads ‘Download Admit Card’

Step 4: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their application or Challan Number or use roll number to login

Step 5: Post logging in, the Rajasthan PTET 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on screen

Step 6: Go through the details mentioned on it and download the same

Step 7: Take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to download call letters (Click here)

The admit cards have been released os for the Rajasthan PTET Exam 2022 which will be conducted on July 3, 2022. The exam will be conducted in a single shift between 11:30 AM and 12:30 PM. This year over 5 lakh candidates have applied to take the exam. The PTET online application window was opened on March 1 and was closed on April 15, 2022.