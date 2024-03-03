Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 07:41 IST

Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Notification 2024 out for 24797 vacancies; Full Details Here

Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Notification 2024: Local Self Government, Rajasthan has announced a total of 24797 vacancies. Apply between March 4 and 24.

Recruitment | Image:Pexels
Local Self Government, Rajasthan has announced a significant recruitment drive for Safai Karamchari positions. This initiative aims to fill a total of 24,797 vacancies within the organization, providing ample employment opportunities for eligible candidates across the state.

The application process for Safai Karamchari Bharti Recruitment 2024 is set to kick off on March 4, offering a window of opportunity for interested individuals to apply for these coveted positions. Prospective candidates can conveniently submit their applications online through the official website of Local Self Government, Rajasthan at lsg.urban.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the official notification, the registration window will remain open from March 4 until March 24, 2024, providing applicants with ample time to complete the application process. Furthermore, a correction window will be available from March 27 to April 2, 2024, allowing candidates to rectify any errors in their applications.

Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Recruitment 2024 Notification 

Key Dates:

  • Opening Date of Application: March 4
  • Closing Date of Application: March 24
  • Correction Window: March 27 to April 2

Eligibility Criteria: Candidates aspiring to apply for Safai Karamchari positions must meet certain eligibility criteria. The age limit for applicants is set between 18 years to 40 years. Detailed information regarding educational qualifications can be found in the official notification.

Click here to check official notification. 

Application Fees:

  • General (Unreserved) Candidates: ₹600/-
  • Reserved Category Candidates: ₹400/-
  • Disabled Individuals: ₹400/-

Selection Process: The selection process will entail screening eligible candidates from the pool of applications received. Selected candidates will then undergo a practical examination, categorized by a lottery process. The practical examination will take place within the respective urban bodies and will span a duration of three months.

