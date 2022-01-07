Last Updated:

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment: Apply For 32000 Teacher Posts; Details Here

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2021: The Rajasthan Education Department has released the recruitment notification for the recruitment of 32000 Teacher posts.

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment: The Rajasthan Education Department has released the recruitment notification for the recruitment of primary and upper primary teacher posts for the state. Candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website: education.rajasthan.gov.in/. Candidates having a degree of BA, BEd, or post-graduate degrees are eligible to apply. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 32,000 primary and upper primary teacher posts will be filled in organizations. Candidates must note that February 9, 2022, is the last date to apply.

REET Primary Level I TGT | Eligibility

  • Candidates who have completed their 10+2 Intermediate with 50% Marks and 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education / Special Education OR
  • Candidates who have completed their 10+2 Intermediate with 45% Marks and 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education as per NCTE Norms 2002 OR
  • Candidates who have completed their 10+2 Intermediate with 50% Marks and 4 Year B.ElEd Degree.

REET Upper Primary Level II PGT | Eligibility

  • Candidates who have completed their Bachelor Degree with 50% Marks and 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education / Special Education OR
  • Candidates who have completed their Bachelor Degree / Master Degree in Any Stream with 50% Marks and B.Ed Exam Passed. OR
  • Candidates who have completed their Bachelor Degree with 45% Marks and B.Ed Exam Passed as per NCTE Norms 2002. OR
  • Candidates who have completed their 10+2 Intermediate with 50% Marks and 4 Year B.ElEd Degree / BA BED / BSc BED.

REET Recruitment 2021 Important Dates

  • Online application process to start on
  • January 10, 2021
  • Last date to apply online
  • February 2021

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment: Direct Link

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment: Vacancy details

Rajasthan Teacher Primary Level I TGT - 15560 Post

  • TSP : 3560 Post
  • Non TSP : 11940 Post

Rajasthan Teacher Upper Primary Level II PGT - 16500 Post

  • TSP : 2635 Post
  • Non TSP : 13865 Post

