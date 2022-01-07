Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment: Apply For 32000 Teacher Posts; Details Here

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment: The Rajasthan Education Department has released the recruitment notification for the recruitment of primary and upper primary teacher posts for the state. Candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website: education.rajasthan.gov.in/. Candidates having a degree of BA, BEd, or post-graduate degrees are eligible to apply. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 32,000 primary and upper primary teacher posts will be filled in organizations. Candidates must note that February 9, 2022, is the last date to apply.

REET Primary Level I TGT | Eligibility

Candidates who have completed their 10+2 Intermediate with 50% Marks and 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education / Special Education OR

Candidates who have completed their 10+2 Intermediate with 45% Marks and 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education as per NCTE Norms 2002 OR

Candidates who have completed their 10+2 Intermediate with 50% Marks and 4 Year B.ElEd Degree.

REET Upper Primary Level II PGT | Eligibility

Candidates who have completed their Bachelor Degree with 50% Marks and 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education / Special Education OR

Candidates who have completed their Bachelor Degree / Master Degree in Any Stream with 50% Marks and B.Ed Exam Passed. OR

Candidates who have completed their Bachelor Degree with 45% Marks and B.Ed Exam Passed as per NCTE Norms 2002. OR

Candidates who have completed their 10+2 Intermediate with 50% Marks and 4 Year B.ElEd Degree / BA BED / BSc BED.

REET Recruitment 2021 Important Dates

Event Date Online application process to start on January 10, 2021 Last date to apply online February 2021

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment: Direct Link

Teacher Level 1 - Click Here

Teacher Level 2 - Click Here

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment: Vacancy details

Rajasthan Teacher Primary Level I TGT - 15560 Post

TSP : 3560 Post

Non TSP : 11940 Post

Rajasthan Teacher Upper Primary Level II PGT - 16500 Post

TSP : 2635 Post

Non TSP : 13865 Post

