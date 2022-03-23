Rajya Sabha Secretariat Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 100 PA & Other Posts; Check Details

Rajya Sabha Recruitment 2022: The Rajya Sabha Secretariat has invited candidates to apply for personal assistant and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official site of the Rajya Sabha - rajyasabha.nic.in. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the posts is within 45 days from the date of the publication of the advertisement in the employment news.

Rajya Sabha Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

All those candidates who want to apply for the posts can check their educational qualifications and age limits by visiting the official recruitment notice - CLICK HERE

Rajya Sabha Secretariat Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply?

The application form should reach ‘Director (Personnel), Room No. 240, 2nd Floor, Rajya Sabha Secretariat, Parliament of India, Parliament House Annexe, New Delhi-110001′ within 45 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News, March 19, 2022.

Detailed Recruitment Notice:

Rajya Sabha jobs: Vacancy details

Posts Number of vacancies Legislative/ Committee/ Executive / Protocol Officer 12 Posts Assistant Legislative/ Committee/ Executive/ Protocol Officer 26 Posts Secretariat Assistant 27 Posts Assistant Research/ Reference Officer 3 Posts Translator 15 Posts Personal Assistant 15 Posts Office work assistant 12 Posts

To apply candidates must visit the official website - rajyasabha.nic.in

Then, click on the appropriate link

Fill in the required details

Upload upload documents

Submit and proceed

Take a printout of the form

