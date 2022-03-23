Last Updated:

Rajya Sabha Secretariat Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 100 PA & Other Posts; Check Details

Rajya Sabha Secretariat has invited candidates to apply for personal assistant & other posts. Candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official site.

Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha Recruitment 2022: The Rajya Sabha Secretariat has invited candidates to apply for personal assistant and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official site of the Rajya Sabha - rajyasabha.nic.in. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the posts is within 45 days from the date of the publication of the advertisement in the employment news.

Rajya Sabha Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

  • All those candidates who want to apply for the posts can check their educational qualifications and age limits by visiting the official recruitment notice - CLICK HERE

Rajya Sabha Secretariat Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply?

  • The application form should reach ‘Director (Personnel), Room No. 240, 2nd Floor, Rajya Sabha Secretariat, Parliament of India, Parliament House Annexe, New Delhi-110001′ within 45 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News, March 19, 2022.

Detailed Recruitment Notice:

 

Rajya Sabha jobs: Vacancy details 

  • Posts
  • Number of vacancies
  • Legislative/ Committee/ Executive / Protocol Officer
  • 12 Posts
  • Assistant Legislative/ Committee/ Executive/ Protocol Officer
  • 26 Posts
  • Secretariat Assistant
  • 27 Posts
  • Assistant Research/ Reference Officer
  • 3 Posts
  • Translator
  • 15 Posts
  • Personal Assistant
  • 15 Posts
  • Office work assistant
  • 12 Posts

Rajya Sabha Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

  • To apply candidates must visit the official website - rajyasabha.nic.in
  • Then, click on the appropriate link
  • Fill in the required details
  • Upload upload documents
  • Submit and proceed
  • Take a printout of the form

