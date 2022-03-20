RBI Assistant Prelims Admit Card To Be Released Soon, Here's How To Download

RBI Assistant Prelims Admit Card: The Reserve Bank of India, RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022 is likely to be released today, March 20, 2022. All those candidates who have registered their names for this recruitment examination can download the RBI Assistant Admit Card by visiting the official website of RBI - rbi.org.in. This admit card is for the Prelims exam that is slated to be held on March 26 and March 27, 2022.

Till now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the release date of the admit card by RBI. Since the examination starts in just a few days, chances are high that the RBI Assistant Hall Ticket will be available today. Candidates must be aware that they must not trust some third-party websites that claim the RBI Assistant Prelims admit cards have already been released. It is strongly recommended that candidates must keep an eye on the official website of the RBI for fresh updates.

This year, through this recruitment drive, RBI will fill a total of 950 vacancies in the department. This recruitment will be done in phases, and at every stage, candidates will be shortlisted. The RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022 will contain details such as the candidate's name, father's name, mother's name category, photograph, registration number, roll number, password, and dob date of the examination.

RBI Assistant prelims admit card download: Follow these steps to get admit card

Step 1: To download the RBI Assistant Admit Card, candidates must visit the official website of the Reserve Bank of India - rbi.org.in .

. Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the Vacancies tab.

Step 3: Go to the page for the RBI Assistant Recruitment Admit Card.

Step 4: Enter your log-in credentials as asked.

Step 5: The RBI Assistant Prelims admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Save and print a copy for future use.

