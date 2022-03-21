RBI Assistant Prelims Call Letter Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

RBI Assistant prelims call letter: A day after it was expected, the Reserve Bank of India has released the RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022 on Monday, March 21, 2022. Interested candidates who got themselves registered to take the exam can download the call letter for RBI Assistant exam now. The hall tickets released are for the Prelims exam that is scheduled to be conducted on March 26 and March 27, 2022. It has been uploaded on the official website and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 950 vacancies will be filled by the Reserve Bank of India. This recruitment will be done in phases, and at every stage, candidates will be shortlisted. The details mentioned on admit card and the direct link to the download RBI call letter have also been attached below.

RBI Assistant Prelims exam: Check admit card details

Candidate's name

Father's name

Mother's name category

Photograph

Registration number

Roll number

Date of birth and date of the examination

RBI Assistant prelims admit card: Here is how to check hall tickets

Step 1: For downloading the RBI Assistant Admit Card, registered candidates will have to go to the official website of the Reserve Bank of India - rbi.org.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the Vacancies tab.

Step 3: Go to the page for the RBI Assistant Recruitment Admit Card link.

Step 4: Candidates will then have to enter their log-in credentials as asked.

Step 5: The RBI Assistant Prelims admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Go through the details, download it and take its printout so as to carry the same to exam hall

Here is the direct link to download the call letters for prelims exam

RBI Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here