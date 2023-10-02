RBI Assistant Recruitment 2023: Application Window For 450 Vacancies Closing Soon

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2023: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will soon close the application window for the recruitment of assistant posts. There are a total of 450 vacancies for the post of RBI assistant. The last date to apply is October 4. Aspirants can apply online at https://opportunities.rbi.org.in/

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks (pass class for SC/ST/PwBD candidates) in the aggregate and the knowledge of word processing on PC.

Candidates applying for post in a particular recruiting Office should be proficient in the language (i.e., know to read, write, speak and understand the language) of the state/ any of the states falling under the recruiting Office.

AGE LIMIT

Age (as on 01‐09‐2023): Between 20 and 28 years. Candidates born not earlier than 02/09/1995 and not later than 01/09/2003 (both days inclusive) are only eligible to apply. Relaxation in the Upper Age Limit: Upper age limit will be relaxed.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Website Link Open- September 13, 2023 – October 04, 2023

Payment of Examination Fees (Online) - September 13, 2023 – October 04, 2023

Schedule of Online Preliminary Test (Tentative) - October 21, 2023 & October 23, 2023

Schedule of Online Main Test (Tentative) - December 02, 2023

Application Fees

SC/ST/PwBD/EXS Intimation charges only - ₹50/- plus 18% GST

GEN/OBC/EWS Application fee including intimation charges- ₹450/- plus 18% GST

Click here to read RBI Assistant Recruitment Notification

Direct link to apply online

RBI Assistant Selection Process and Exam Pattern

Candidates will have to clear a preliminary test followed by a main exam and a language proficiency test. RBI assistant prelims exam will comprise of 100 questions carrying a total of 100 marks. There will be three sections of the paper namely, English Language, Numerical Ability, and 3Reasoning Ability.

RBI assistant main exam will comprise of 200 questions each carrying one mark. The papers would be divided into five parts. The sections include- Test of Reasoning, Test of English Language, Test of Numerical Ability, Test of General Awareness, and Test of Computer Knowledge.

Language Proficiency Test (LPT) - The candidates provisionally shortlisted from the main on-line examination will have to undergo a language proficiency test (LPT). The language proficiency test will be conducted in the Official / Local Language/s of the State concerned.