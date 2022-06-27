Last Updated:

RBI Grade B Marks & Cut-Off 2022 Out; Here's Direct Link To Check

RBI Grade B Marks: The marks and cut-off mark of the computer-based exam held on May 28 for the post of Officers in Grade B (DR)-General have been released.

Written By
Amrit Burman
RBI Grade B

Image: Shutterstock


RBI Grade B Marks 2022: The marks and cut-off mark of the computer-based exam held on May 28, 2022, for the post of Officers in Grade B (DR)-General have been finally released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). All those candidates who have appeared in the examination can download RBI Grade B Marks and RBI Grade Cut-Off Marks by visiting the official website of the bank - opportunities.rbi.org.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 238 vacancies will be filled in the organization. All those candidates who pass the RBI Grade B Phase 1 Exam will be called for the RBI Grade B Phase 2 Exam. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the online examinations in Phase-I and Phase-II and interviews.

RBI Grade B Cut-off 2022

Section

 

General

EWS

OBC

SC

ST
  • General Awareness

 
  • 12.00
  • 12.00
  • 8.00
  • 6.25
  • 6.25
  • Reasoning

 
  • 9.00
  • 9.00
  • 6.00
  • 4.75
  • 4.75
  • English Language
  • 4.50
  • 4.50
  • 3.00
  • 2.25
  • 2,25
  • Quantitative Aptitude

 
  • 4.50
  • 4.50
  • 3.00
  • 2.25
  •  
  • 2.25

 
  • Total

 
  • 63.75
  • 63.75
  • 60.25
  • 55.25
  •  
  • 50.75

 

RBI Grade B Marks and Cut-Off 2022 | Here's how to download marks

  • Step 1: To check or download RBI Grade B Marks 2022, candidates need to visit the official website of RBI Bank, i.e., opportunities.rbi.org.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that displays the clickable option for the marks sheet and cut-off marks for the Phase-I on-line examination for recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (General) – DR-Panel Year-2022.
  • Step 3: Automatically, a new webpage will be open on the screen.
  • Step 4: Candidates are then required to enter their "Roll Number" and "Date of Birth".
  • Step 5: It is advised that candidates download the scorecard and take its printout.

Here's direct link to download RBI Grade B Marks and Cut-Off Marks - CLICK HERE

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative

READ | BIS Young Professionals Recruitment: Vacancy open for 46 posts; Salary upto Rs 70,000
READ | Indian Army ASC Centre Recruitment: Vacancy open for 458 MTS & other posts
READ | Agnipath IAF Recruitment: IAF receives 56,960 applications within 3 days for Agniveer Vayu
READ | IBPS RRB CRP XI Recruitment: Registration window for 8285 posts closes today
Tags: RBI Grade B, RBI, cut off marks
First Published:
COMMENT