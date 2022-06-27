RBI Grade B Marks & Cut-Off 2022 Out; Here's Direct Link To Check

RBI Grade B Marks 2022: The marks and cut-off mark of the computer-based exam held on May 28, 2022, for the post of Officers in Grade B (DR)-General have been finally released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). All those candidates who have appeared in the examination can download RBI Grade B Marks and RBI Grade Cut-Off Marks by visiting the official website of the bank - opportunities.rbi.org.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 238 vacancies will be filled in the organization. All those candidates who pass the RBI Grade B Phase 1 Exam will be called for the RBI Grade B Phase 2 Exam. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the online examinations in Phase-I and Phase-II and interviews.

RBI Grade B Cut-off 2022

Section General EWS OBC SC ST General Awareness 12.00 12.00 8.00 6.25 6.25 Reasoning 9.00 9.00 6.00 4.75 4.75 English Language 4.50 4.50 3.00 2.25 2,25 Quantitative Aptitude 4.50 4.50 3.00 2.25

2.25 Total 63.75 63.75 60.25 55.25

50.75

RBI Grade B Marks and Cut-Off 2022 | Here's how to download marks

Step 1: To check or download RBI Grade B Marks 2022, candidates need to visit the official website of RBI Bank, i.e., opportunities.rbi.org.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that displays the clickable option for the marks sheet and cut-off marks for the Phase-I on-line examination for recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (General) – DR-Panel Year-2022.

Step 3: Automatically, a new webpage will be open on the screen.

Step 4: Candidates are then required to enter their "Roll Number" and "Date of Birth".

Step 5: It is advised that candidates download the scorecard and take its printout.

Here's direct link to download RBI Grade B Marks and Cut-Off Marks - CLICK HERE

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative