RBI Grade B Recruitment Notification Out For 291 Vacancies, Check Details Here

RBI is recruiting for Grade B & A Check out the steps, exam date, registration dates, vacancy, qualification, age limit, and most recent updates.

RBI Grade B Recruitment

RBI Grade B recruitment: In order to fill the positions of Officer in Grade B (DR) General PY 2023, Officer in Grade B (DR) Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR), and Officer in Grade B (DR) Statistics and Information Management (DSIM), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a brief notification. Starting on May 9, 2023, candidates can submit their applications online. The deadline for applications is June 9, 2023. Candidates who are interested and qualified should apply at opportunities.rbi.org.in.
A total of 291 positions are being filled by the bank across the nation, of which 222 are for Officer Grade B General Posts. RBI Grade B Phase 1 Exam and RBI Grade B Phase 2 Exam, two online exams that will be used to select students, will be administered. The interview will be held after the test.

 

Selection process for RBI Grade B recruitment 2023

  1. prelims exam
  2. mains exam
  3. interview 

A candidate will have total 6 attempts to clear recruitment process

 

Important dates of RBI grade B recruitment notification 

  • RBI Grade B registration dates: 9 May to 9 June upto 6 pm 
  • RBI Grade B general officer exam (paper 1):  july 9 to 30
  • RBI Officers in Gr B (DR)- General Phase-I – Online Examination: July 09, 2023
  • Officers in Gr B (DR)- General Phase-II – Paper I, II & III Online Examination: July 30, 2023
  • RBI Grade B Officer DEPR & DSIM Date: July 16 to Sep 02, 2023
  • RBI Officer Gr B (DR)- DSIM Exam Date: July 16 to August 08, 2023
  • RBI Grade B Admit Card Date: Expected in June or July 2023
  • RBI Grade B Result Date: to be announced
     

RBI grade B vacancies

  • Officers Grade B General - 238
  • Officers Grade B DEPR - 38
  • Officers Grade B DSIM - 31

 

Eligibility as per RBI grade B recruitment notification 

 

Nationality

The applicant must be an Indian citizen, a subject of Nepal or Bhutan, a Tibetan refugee who had established permanent residence in India before January 1, 1962, or a person of Indian ancestry who had emigrated from one of the following countries with the intention of settling permanently in India: Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia, or Vietnam.

RBI level B maximum age

age restriction of 21 years
The maximum age is 30.

Education qualification 

Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR)–(General): Minimum 60% marks (50% in case of SC/ST/PwBD) or an equivalent grade in Bachelor’s degree as well as in 12th (or Diploma or equivalent) and 10th Standard examinations.
Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR)–DEPR: A Master’s Degree in Economics / Econometrics / Quantitative Economics / Mathematical Economics / Integrated Economics Course/ Finance, with a minimum of 55% marks or an equivalent grade
Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR)–DSIM: Master’s Degree in Statistics/ Mathematical Statistics/ Mathematical Economics/ Econometrics/ Statistics & Informatics from IIT-Kharagpur/ Applied Statistics & Informatics from IIT-Bombay with a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade

