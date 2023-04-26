RBI Grade B Recruitment Notification Out For 291 Vacancies, Check Details Here

Quick links:
RBI Grade B recruitment: In order to fill the positions of Officer in Grade B (DR) General PY 2023, Officer in Grade B (DR) Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR), and Officer in Grade B (DR) Statistics and Information Management (DSIM), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a brief notification. Starting on May 9, 2023, candidates can submit their applications online. The deadline for applications is June 9, 2023. Candidates who are interested and qualified should apply at opportunities.rbi.org.in.
A total of 291 positions are being filled by the bank across the nation, of which 222 are for Officer Grade B General Posts. RBI Grade B Phase 1 Exam and RBI Grade B Phase 2 Exam, two online exams that will be used to select students, will be administered. The interview will be held after the test.
A candidate will have total 6 attempts to clear recruitment process
The applicant must be an Indian citizen, a subject of Nepal or Bhutan, a Tibetan refugee who had established permanent residence in India before January 1, 1962, or a person of Indian ancestry who had emigrated from one of the following countries with the intention of settling permanently in India: Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia, or Vietnam.
age restriction of 21 years
The maximum age is 30.
Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR)–(General): Minimum 60% marks (50% in case of SC/ST/PwBD) or an equivalent grade in Bachelor’s degree as well as in 12th (or Diploma or equivalent) and 10th Standard examinations.
Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR)–DEPR: A Master’s Degree in Economics / Econometrics / Quantitative Economics / Mathematical Economics / Integrated Economics Course/ Finance, with a minimum of 55% marks or an equivalent grade
Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR)–DSIM: Master’s Degree in Statistics/ Mathematical Statistics/ Mathematical Economics/ Econometrics/ Statistics & Informatics from IIT-Kharagpur/ Applied Statistics & Informatics from IIT-Bombay with a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade