RBI JE Recruitment 2023: Apply Now For 35 Junior Engineer Posts, Full Details Here

RBI JE Recruitment 2023: Reserve Bank of India has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment against 35 vacancies for the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical). Candidates can apply online by visiting its official website- rbi.org.in. The deadline to apply for RBI junior engineer recruitment is June 30.

Eligibility Criteria

Junior Engineer (Civil): Candidates applying for the post should have minimum three years Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized Institute or University or Board with a minimum of 65% of marks (55% for SC/ST/PwBD) or a Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University with 55% marks (45% for SC/ST/PwBD).

Junior Engineer (Electrical): Candidates applying for the post should have a minimum of three years of Diploma in Electrical or Electrical and Electronic Engineering from a recognized Institute or University or Board with a minimum of 65% of marks (55% for SC/ST/ PwBD) or Degree in Electrical or Electrical and Electronic Engineering from a recognized University with 55% marks (45% for SC/ST/ PwBD).

Age Limit: Candidates must be aged between 20 and 30 years. Candidates born not earlier than 02/06/1993 and not later than 01/06/2003 (both days inclusive) are only eligible to apply.

Selection will be through Online Examination and Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

Pay Scale

Selected Candidates will draw a starting basic pay of ₹33,900/- per month (i.e. ₹20,700/- plus nine advance increments admissible to Junior Engineers) in the scale of ₹20700 – 1200 (3) – 24300 – 1440 (4) - 30060 – 1920 (6) – 41580 – 2080 (2) – 45740 – 2370 (3) – 52850 – 2850 – 55700 and other allowances, as admissible from time to time. At present, the initial monthly Gross emoluments for Junior Engineer (Civil/ Electrical) is approximate ₹71,032/.