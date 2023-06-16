Last Updated:

RBI JE Recruitment 2023: Apply Now For 35 Junior Engineer Posts, Full Details Here

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment against 35 vacancies for the posts of Junior Engineer.

Nandini Verma
RBI JE Recruitment

RBI JE Recruitment 2023: Reserve Bank of India has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment against 35 vacancies for the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical). Candidates can apply online by visiting its official website- rbi.org.in. The deadline to apply for RBI junior engineer recruitment is June 30.

Eligibility Criteria 

Junior Engineer (Civil): Candidates applying for the post should have minimum three years Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized Institute or University or Board with a minimum of 65% of marks (55% for SC/ST/PwBD) or a Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University with 55% marks (45% for SC/ST/PwBD).

Junior Engineer (Electrical): Candidates applying for the post should have a minimum of three years of  Diploma in Electrical or Electrical and Electronic Engineering from a recognized Institute or University or Board with a minimum of 65% of marks (55% for SC/ST/ PwBD) or Degree in Electrical or Electrical and Electronic Engineering from a recognized University with 55% marks (45% for SC/ST/ PwBD). 

Age Limit: Candidates must be aged between 20 and 30 years. Candidates born not earlier than 02/06/1993 and not later than 01/06/2003 (both days inclusive) are only eligible to apply.

Selection will be through Online Examination and Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

Pay Scale

Selected Candidates will draw a starting basic pay of ₹33,900/- per month (i.e. ₹20,700/- plus nine advance increments admissible to Junior Engineers) in the scale of ₹20700 – 1200 (3) – 24300 – 1440 (4) - 30060 – 1920 (6) – 41580 – 2080 (2) – 45740 – 2370 (3) – 52850 – 2850 – 55700 and other allowances, as admissible from time to time. At present, the initial monthly Gross emoluments for Junior Engineer (Civil/ Electrical) is approximate ₹71,032/.

