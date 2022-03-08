RBI Recruitment 2022: Deadline To Apply For 950 Assistant Posts Ends Today

RBI Recruitment 2022: Reserve Bank of India recently activated the application link for ‘Assistant’ posts in various Offices of the Bank. Interested candidates who have not applied yet should make sure to apply by Tuesday, March 8, 2022. As the deadline ends on March 8, applications submitted post deadline will not be accepted. RBI through this drive will select candidates for a total of 950 assistant posts. Important dates and application steps can be checked here. Before applying, candidates should check eligibility , age limit and other details here.

Here is the direct link to apply for RBI Assistant posts

RBI Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Application link was activated on February 17, 2022

The deadline to apply ends on March 8, 2022

Candidates should pay the examination fee between February 17 and March 8, 2022

Online Preliminary Test (Tentative) will be conducted March 26 and 27, 2022

Official notification mentions that the exam date is tentative and RBI reserves the right to change the dates of examination.

Check age limit, mode of selection & exam fee details

The minimum age required to apply is 20 years

The upper age limit to apply is 28 years

Selection process: Registered candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in Preliminary Examination, Main examination and Language Proficiency Test.

Exam fee: Rs. 50 for SC/ST/PwBD/EXS. Rs. 450 for OBC/General/EWS candidates (Examination fees+ Intimation Charges). Staff candidates are exempted from payment of examination fee and intimation charges.

Follow these steps to apply