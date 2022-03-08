RBI Recruitment 2022: Deadline To Apply For 950 Assistant Posts Ends Today

RBI Recruitment 2022: Reserve Bank of India recently activated the application link for ‘Assistant’ posts in various Offices of the Bank. Interested candidates who have not applied yet should make sure to apply by Tuesday, March 8, 2022. As the deadline ends on March 8, applications submitted post deadline will not be accepted. RBI through this drive will select candidates for a total of 950 assistant posts. Important dates and application steps can be checked here. Before applying, candidates should check eligibility , age limit and other details here.
Here is the direct link to apply for RBI Assistant posts
RBI Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here
- Application link was activated on February 17, 2022
- The deadline to apply ends on March 8, 2022
- Candidates should pay the examination fee between February 17 and March 8, 2022
- Online Preliminary Test (Tentative) will be conducted March 26 and 27, 2022
Official notification mentions that the exam date is tentative and RBI reserves the right to change the dates of examination.
Check age limit, mode of selection & exam fee details
- The minimum age required to apply is 20 years
- The upper age limit to apply is 28 years
- Selection process: Registered candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in Preliminary Examination, Main examination and Language Proficiency Test.
- Exam fee: Rs. 50 for SC/ST/PwBD/EXS. Rs. 450 for OBC/General/EWS candidates (Examination fees+ Intimation Charges). Staff candidates are exempted from payment of examination fee and intimation charges.
Follow these steps to apply
- Candidates will have to go to the RBI website www.rbi.org.in
- In the next step, click on the option which reads "Recruitment for the post of Assistant"
- To register application, choose the tab "Click here for New Registration" and enter Name, Contact details and Email ID
- A Provisional Registration Number and Password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen, candidates should log in and fill the form carefully and verify/ get the details verified to ensure that the same are correct prior to final submission
- Candidates should validate the details by clicking the 'Validate your details' and 'Save and Next' button
- They will then have to proceed to upload Photo & Signature as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for Scanning and Upload of Photograph and Signature
- Modify details, if required, and click on 'FINAL SUBMIT' ONLY after verifying and ensuring that the photograph, signature uploaded and other details filled by you are correct
- Click on 'Payment' Tab and proceed for payment and then click on 'Submit' button