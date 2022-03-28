RBI Recruitment: Registration For Over 300 Grade B Posts To Begin Today, Check Details

The Reserve Bank of India is inviting applications to fill up RBI Grade B Officers (General), RBI Grade B Officer – DEPR, and RBI Grade B Officer - DSIM vacancies. Interested candidates, after checking the eligibility criteria can apply for the above-mentioned posts. The application link will be activated on Monday, March 28 and the deadline to apply ends on April 18, 2022. Minimum required qualification, eligibility, age limit, vacancies, selection process for over 290 posts of RBI Grade B Officers General can be checked here. Interested candidates can also check important dates and application steps here.

RBI Group B recruitment: Check important dates here

The application window is scheduled to open on March 28, 2022

The last date to apply is April 18, 2022

The Phase 1 Examinations for RBI Recruitment will take place in the months of May to July.

Admit card release date has not been announced yet

Check age limit, eligibility & other details here

Age Limit: The minimum age to apply is 21 years and the upper age limit is 30 years. For candidates possessing M.Phil. and Ph.D. qualifications, the upper age limit will be 32 and 34 years respectively.

General, OBC and EWS category candidates are required to submit an application fee of Rs 850 and SC, ST, PwD candidates have to pay a fee of Rs. 100. The payment can be made through Credit Card, Debit Card or Net Banking. Education Qualification: It is different for all posts, however minimum required eligibility for each post is that candidates should have completed graduation.

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2022: Follow these steps for registration