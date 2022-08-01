RCFL Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 396 Apprentice Posts; Check Details Here

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCFL), a Government of India Undertaking is inviting applications for Trade, Technician & Graduate Apprentice posts. All the candidates aspiring for Trade Apprenticeship can get themselves registered. The recruitment details can be checked below.

The official notification reads, "The company shall have no obligation to give regular employment to apprectices. the apprentices shall have no right to claim regular employment from company on the basis of this apprenticeship at any point of time. This apprenticeship shall not create any liability on rashtriya chemicals and fertilizers ltd., for providing any job / employment to the apprentice."