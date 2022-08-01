RCFL Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 396 Apprentice Posts; Check Details Here

Last Updated:

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCFL), a Government of India Undertaking is inviting applications for Trade, Technician & Graduate Apprentice posts. All the candidates aspiring for Trade Apprenticeship can get themselves registered. The recruitment details can be checked below.

The official notification reads, "The company shall have no obligation to give regular employment to apprectices. the apprentices shall have no right to claim regular employment from company on the basis of this apprenticeship at any point of time. This apprenticeship shall not create any liability on rashtriya chemicals and fertilizers ltd., for providing any job / employment to the apprentice."

Vacancy Details RCFL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification

Graduate Apprentice

  • Accounts Executive-51
  • Secretarial Assistant-69
  • Recruitment Executive(HR)-30

Technician Apprentice

  • Chemical-30
  • Civil-06
  • Computer-06
  • Electrical -20
  • Instrumentation-20
  • Mechanical-28

Trade Apprentice

  • Attendant Operator-85
  • Boiler Attendant-03
  • Electrician-04
  • Horticulture Assistant-06
  • Instrument Mechanic-03
  • Laboratory Assistant-13
  • Machinist-06
  • Maintenance Mechanic-10
  • Welder-01
  • Housekeeper Hospital-01
  • Medical Lab Technician-01
  • Medical Laboratory-03

RCFL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria 

  • Accounts Executive-B.Com, BBA/Graduation with Economics
  • Secretarial Assistant-Any Graduate, Basic English Knowledge 
  • Recruitment Executive (HR): Any Graduate, Basic English Knowledge 
  • Chemical- Diploma in Chemical Engineering
  • Civil- Diploma in Civil Engineering
  • Computer- Diploma in Computer Engineering 
  • Electrical- Diploma in Electrical Engineering

RFCL Recruitment 2022: Follow these steps to apply 

  • Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website www.rcfltd.com
  • Step  2: Click on “RECRUITMENT” and then click on “ENGAGEMENT OF APPRENTICES –2022”
  • Step 3: Read the instructions and terms and conditions carefully before applying
  • Step  4: Click on” I Accept” and then click on “Apply Online” to fill the registration form
  • Step  5: Candidates should keep the scanned copy of their passport size colour photograph
  • Step 6: After filling the Application form, click on “SAVE/SUBMIT”
  • Step  7: After submission of the application, click on “Print” button to print the Application form. 
  • The candidates are not required to send the printout of the registered application form filled online.
