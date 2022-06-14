Recruitment Plan For Armed Forces 'Agnipath' Announced; Youth To Be Inducted For 4 Years

In a historic decision, the Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved an attractive military recruitment scheme named 'Agnipath' for the induction of young soldiers into tri-defence services. Under the Agnipath scheme, 'Agniveers' would be recruited in the three services for short a four-year tenure. The average age profile of the Armed forces would be reduced from 32 to 26 with the implementation of this scheme.

The scheme was announced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with three services chiefs including Gen Manoj Pande, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Admiral R Hari Kumar at the National Media Centre today.

"The Cabinet Committee on Security has taken a historic decision today to approve the transformative scheme of 'Agnipath'. Under this, Indian youth would be granted an opportunity to get inducted into the Armed services," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Under the 'Agnipath' scheme, efforts will be made to create a youthful profile of the Armed forces. It would help to train them for new technologies and improve their health levels. This scheme will increase employment opportunities with new skills in different sectors, he added.

The 'Agnivirs' will be given a good pay package and an exit retirement package after a service of 4 years, he said.

Benefits to the Agniveers

Agniveers will be given an attractive customised monthly package along with Risk and Hardship allowances as applicable in the three services.

On completion of the engagement period of four years, Agniveers will be paid one time ‘Seva Nidhi’ package which shall comprise their contribution including accrued interest thereon and matching contribution from the Government equal to the accumulated amount of their contribution including interest.

The ‘Seva Nidhi’ worth Rs 11.71 lakhs will be exempt from Income Tax. There shall be no entitlement to gratuity and pensionary benefits. Agniveers will be provided a non-contributory Life Insurance Cover of Rs 48 lakhs for the duration of their engagement period in the Indian Armed Forces.