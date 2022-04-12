REET 2022 Exam On July 23 & 24, Registration Begins From April 18; See Full Details

REET Exam 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released a notification informing the candidates about the registration process for REET 2022 that will commence on April 18, 2022. As per the latest notice, the application procedure will continue till May 18, 2022. The Board will also release the REET Admit Card soon.

According to the announcement made by the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, through this recruitment drive, a total of 20,000 vacancies will be filled in the organization. Every year, lakhs of candidates take part in the REET Exam. This year, REET will be held on July 23 and July 24, 2022, for all candidates.

REET Exam 2022: Application fees

If the candidate wants to apply for one exam, then the fee will be Rs 550.

If candidates want to apply for both the papers, the fee will be Rs. 750.

REET 2022 Exam: Here's how to apply

Step 1: The candidates need to visit the official portal of the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER), rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in , to apply for the exam.

Step 2: Then, search for the REET 2022 Application Form link.

Step 3: After clicking on the link, enter the login details to register for the REET 2022 Exam.

Step 4: Then, click on the " Submit " button after filling in the details. The details will be shared with your mobile number and email address.

Step 5: After that, log in with your details.

Step 6: Enter your educational details, personal details, your photograph, and your scanned signature.

Step 7: Review the application and then make the payment.

Step 7: Download the REET 2022 Application Form.

Documents required for registration

Passport-sized photograph

Signature

Certificate and mark sheet

Aadhaar card

Age proof

Address proof.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative