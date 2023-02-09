REET 2023 Detailed Schedule Released, Exam To Begin On Feb 25

REET 2023: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the schedule of exams for primary and upper primary teacher recruitment exam and other exams conducted by the board. The exam schedule has been uploaded on the official website- rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. As per the schedule, REET Primary school teacher recruitment examination is scheduled to be held on February 25, 2023. The exam will be held in a single shift. REET upper school teacher recruitment exam will be conducted on February 25, 26, 27, 28, and March 1, 2023, in two shifts from 9:30 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 5:30 pm.

The Recruitment drive aims to fill 48,000 vacancies of primary and upper primary school teachers in Rajasthan. The application process had begun on December 21 and ended on January 19, 2023. The admit cards for REET 2023 will be released soon. The release date will be notified in the due course of time. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for updates.

RSMSSB has asked the aspirants not to believe in any rumour or fake notices. They should only rely on news published on the official website of the board.

